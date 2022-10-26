Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.

Chris Reece To Exit WISC-TV

Chris Reece grew up in Houston, Texas, and Lexington, Kentucky. He attended Western Kentucky University and received a bachelor’s degree in meteorology in 2018.

Before Reece graduated, he worked as a meteorologist at Gray Television in Bowling Green for two years. His first job after college was at WISC-TV News 3 Now in 2018.

While doing the forecasts on News 3 Now, Reece has more than assimilated into the Madison landscape. He’s also been a licensed realtor with Coldwell Banker in the area since 2019.

However, meteorology is his primary job. And Reece reportedly got a new opportunity in the field.

On October 24, the meteorologist announced on his official social media he is stepping away from News 3 Now in a month. His last day on the air at WISC-TV is on November 23.

Not only is he leaving WISC-TV, but he’s also saying farewell to Madison. Since the announcement, Madison locals have sent him emails and messages asking him not to leave the city but have also wished him well on his next venture.

Reece has yet to reveal where he is going and details about his next job. But he did say that “an opportunity of a lifetime landed on my lap that made my childhood hopes and dreams a soon to be reality.”

So keep your eyes peeled on Chris Reece’s social media for further news, and follow him on News 3 Now before he signs off one last time from WISC-TV in November.