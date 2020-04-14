About Emily Montague Age 35 Years Birth August 30, 1984 Livingston, New Jersey Gender Female Spouse Chris D’Elia 2006-2010,

Emily Montague married comedian and actor Chris D’Elia, but their marriage ended in divorce. She didn’t make a mistake marrying the second time and now lives happily in Los Angeles with her husband, Damon Dayoub, and their daughter, Ava James Dayoub. Montague has acted in several TV series and films over the years but is keeping a low profile as she tends to her baby daughter. Montague sure has her priorities right!

The first thing you notice when you see Emily Montague is how pretty she is. She is also smart, talented, passionate, and very particular about her work. She has overcome setbacks in her personal life only to bounce back by doing good work in every project she has worked on as an actress and producer.

Here are some details from Emily Montague’s wiki.

Who Is Emily Montague?

Born on August 30, 1984, in Livingston, New Jersey, Emily Montague’s age is 33. She is an actress and a producer.

Even though she has acted in a few films, Montague is more famous for the roles she has played in TV series.

Emily Montague’s Movies and TV Shows

Montague started her acting career by appearing on TV series like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Cold Case, and Boston Legal.

In 2005, she acted in the TV movie Mystery Woman: Redemption and in a bunch of TV shows like Melrose Place, South of Nowhere, Anger Management, Bones, Scandal, and Grace and Frankie during the 2000s.

Montague also appeared in films like Fright Night, Resolution, Wide Open, and The Endless.

In Fright Night, she was opposite Colin Farrell. And although it was a small movie in terms of budget and publicity over the years, it has gone on to become a cult classic.

She Used to Be Chris D’Elia’s Wife

Montague’s personal life has been the subject of the media’s attention as it has been a bit tumultuous. She was earlier married to Chris D’Elia from 2006 to 2010.

D’Elia is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer who became famous for playing the role of Alex Miller on the NBC sitcoms Whitney and Undateable, and the character of Kenny in The Good Doctor on ABC.

She Found the Right Man the Second Time Around

Montague did not make a mistake in marrying for the second time. Emily Montague’s husband is actor Damon Dayoub.

Dayoub has appeared in shows like Brothers & Sisters, The Whole Truth, Single Ladies, NCIS, Dallas, and The Last Ship.

Montague married Dayoub on May 2, 2015, and according to reports, it seems to be a happy marriage this time around for Montague. She has a daughter named Ava James Dayoub from her marriage to Dayoub.

Her career has taken a backseat after the birth of her baby,, as she has to pay full attention to her during these tender years.

Emily Montague Lives in Glitzy Los Angeles

Montague currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband and little daughter.

Emily Montague’s net worth is not known at the moment. But it must be substantial, as she has a flourishing career on TV and lives in the glitzy and expensive City of Angels.

Considering that Dayoub also gets a regular paycheck for his work, it appears Montague currently has no financial worries.

She Likes to Keep a Low Profile

Montague is in a glamorous profession but likes to keep a low profile. She is not very active on social media, even though her fans want more information about her.

The 33-year-old is busy these days taking care of her daughter and handling the home front as Damon Dayoub works hard to provide for his family.

Not only is Emily Montague smart and sassy, but she’s also got her priorities straight!

