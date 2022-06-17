Is Chris Daniels Leaving KING 5 in Seattle?

Seattle is abuzz with a rumor that one of its longtime anchors is leaving KING 5. Chris Daniels has been responsible for some of Emerald City’s groundbreaking coverage for decades, especially Seattle sports. So rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 is picking up traction on social media. Is Chris Daniels leaving the NBC affiliate or retiring from broadcast. Where is he going next? KING 5 viewers can rest easy as there’s no change in its anchor lineup.

Chris Daniels Is Staying at KING 5

Washington State alum, Chris Daniels was a reporter and anchor in markets at Idaho and Michigan before he came to Seattle, Washington. September 2020 marked the anniversary of his start in Seattle news.

Daniels started at Fox 13 from 2000 to 2003 before joining KING 5. The award-winning chief reporter and anchor has covered local, regional, and national news, politics, business, and especially sports. He’s covered the Sochi and Vancouver Olympics.

Recently, Daniels was part of the team that produced the KING 5 documentary, 32 Days: On the Road with Seattle Kraken. The documentary won the team and Chris Daniels an Emmy in June 2022.

20 YEARS AGO TODAY- I started in Seattle TV. The job has morphed to include tweeting, digital, pods, radio & has taken me from Seattle to Sochi to Santo Domingo & back. Thank you editors, & the photojournalists, viewers, readers & listeners who've made me better along the way pic.twitter.com/PPDMfnaHfm — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) September 24, 2020

With Seattle named as the host city of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Daniels is staying on top of the KING 5 coverage now. With so much more to come in Seattle sports, there’s no stopping this veteran journalist.

It’s unclear where rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 came about. However, neither the reporter nor the NBC affiliate have made an official statement. Safe to say Chris Daniels is not leaving KING 5 anytime soon.