Who Is Chris Cabanillas? Meet “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” Charter Guest, Kim Nichols’ Husband

Dermatologist to the stars, Dr Kim Nichols and her family was the charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. And her stint on the Bravo show has been dramatic to say the least. After an accidental nip slip, she’s the talk of the town and Below Deck fans want to know more about her family. Dr Kim Nichols’ husband, Chris Cabanillas is at the heart of fans’ curiosity. She has often spoken about their marriage, his amazing work, and how he supports her own successful career. We reveal more of that background in this Chris Cabanillas wiki.

Chris Cabanillas’ Family

Chris Cabanillas was born on July 30, 1975 and grew up in Tarrytown, New York. He is the son of Hispanic immigrants who moved to the US.

His mother is from Colombia and his father is from Peru. They overcame language barriers and other difficulties and ran a landscaping business.

Chris Cabanillas’ Career

Growing up, Chris Cabanillas saw his parents depended on attorneys to make financial decisions regarding their business because of their limited English language skills. According to Chris, their non-Spanish speaking attorney did a mediocre job.

His parents knew that many Hispanic immigrants would benefit from having an attorney fluent in Spanish and English. That’s how they encouraged young Chris to become that attorney for the Hispanic community.

After graduating from Hackley School, Chris Cabanillas received his BA in history from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst in 1997. He received his JD from Columbia Law School in 2001.

Cabanillas established several law firms to help people like his parents who need an attorney. He is the founder and president at Cabanillas & Associates, P.C. based in New York. In recent years his family is based in Greenwich, Connecticut where he continues to work as an attorney.

Chris Cabanillas and Kim Nichols’ Relationship and Kids

Dr Kim Nichols is also from Tarrytown and a Hackley School alum. She met her high school sweetheart, Chris Cabanillas, through her best friend and they have been together since. The best friend who introduced them became Nichols’ maid of honor at their wedding.

Nichols and Cabanillas are parents to three children – their daughter Sasha (born 2008), and sons Peyton (born 2010) and Desi (born 2012).