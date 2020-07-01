About Chelsey Desmond Known As Chelsey Elizabeth Edwards Age 34 Years Birth June 13, 1986 Gender Female Spouse Ian Desmond January 2010 - Present Children Ashton William Desmond, Cruz Desmond, Grayson Wesley Desmond Parents Debra Morgan Edwards, William R. Edwards Nationality American Alumni Riverview High School Hometown Sarasota, Florida

Baby makes seven in the Desmond household! As Chelsey Desmond is pregnant with her fifth child with Ian Desmond, the Washington Nationals player has decided to sit out the 2020 season. Though it took a lot of time for Desmond to make it to the Majors, he has never shied of prioritizing his family over the sport. And Chelsey has supported him through all the highs and lows of his career. A lack of income and unsavory gossip did nothing to deter the trust she has in her childhood sweetheart-turned-husband. Ian Desmond’s wife is certainly deserving of the spotlight in this Chelsey Desmond wiki.

Chelsey and Ian Desmond’s Puppy Love Began in Fifth Grade

Chelsey Elizabeth Edwards was born on June 13, 1986 to William R. Edwards and Debra Morgan Edwards. The family was based in Sarasota, Florida which is also Ian Desmond’s hometown.

10-year-old Ian caught Chelsey’s eye one day at Ashton Elementary School when he walked in the lunch room sporting a t-shirt from a baseball tournament. After that first meeting in fifth grade, they dated on and off, kid style.

They went separate paths to college and Ian dedicated his focus to baseball. It was when he was playing Class A in Potomac, he reconnected with Chelsey. He was staying with a host family and spoke to Chelsey for hours on phone while sitting in his car so as to not disturb his host family.

The first time she visited him in Potomac didn’t go so well either. She lost her luggage, his car broke down, and they had to hitch a ride to a mall to buy some sweats and t-shirts that would tide her over the rest of the stay.

At the cost of her job, Chelsey followed him wherever his team played. With their limited income, Chelsey paid for her own room in the same hotel the team stayed.

She also dealt with unfounded gossip that he was cheating on her. A distasteful stereotype within the baseball WAGs community is the assumption that all players are prone to infidelity being months away from their partners. But Chelsey had known Ian long enough to trust him completely.

Chelsey and Ian Married in 2010

Ian Desmond was going through a slump in 2007 career when he was demoted from AA to Class A. It was disheartening for an athlete who had already gone through a lot to keep playing the sport.

Chelsey had been with him throughout the highs and lows of his career. But the young couple were starting to feel weary of the hardships.

But Ian’s prospects turned for the better in 2008, when he was among other elite prospects selected for the Arizona Fall League. The day after they got engaged, Ian was added to the Washington Nationals roster.

Soon after his first major league game, Chelsey and Ian tied the knot in January 2010. Chelsey soon adapted to the hectic schedule of a AAA partner. She doesn’t miss a single game Ian plays, be it at the stadium or on television.

Chelsey Is a Multi-Sport Athlete

Not unlike her husband, Chelsey is also an athlete who is well-versed with the pressures Ian faces. The multi-sport athlete and tomboy played soccer, softball, and volleyball.

At Riverview High School where she attended, Chelsey recorded some of the highest stats in the school’s history for the sports she played. That earned her a sports scholarship to Lynn University in South Florida.

Ian had a scholarship to the University of South Florida in hand as well. But opted to forego college when he was selected by the Montreal Expos in the 2004 draft.

Meanwhile, Chelsey, a homebody to the core, freaked out at the prospect of leaving the familiarity of her hometown to go to college elsewhere. So she gave Lynn a pass and instead attended community college with the goal of becoming a dental hygienist.

When she was dating Ian, Chelsey was working at a dental practice. However, following Ian in the Minors meant she wasn’t at work much.

Chelsey and Ian Are Expecting Their Fifth Child Together

Chelsey gave birth to their eldest son, Grayson Wesley Desmond, on April 26, 2011. Back then, Ian was among the first players to avail the new MLB rule allowing paternity leave to players. He missed two games and was back to work two days after his son was born.

Their second son, Cruz, was born on November 20, 2012. Their youngest son, Ashton William, was born on October 11, 2014. After being outnumbered four to one in the household, Chelsey and Ian welcomed their baby girl, in late 2018.

Chelsey is currently pregnant with their fifth child. Considering the situation with COVID-19 and for the safety of his wife and kids, Ian has opted not to play for the 2020 season. In a thoughtful post concerning racism and social justice in the league and in the country, he said he will spend the rest of the season with his family.

