Charlie Gillespie Wiki: Facts about the Actor in Netflix’s “Julie and the Phantoms”

About Charlie Gillespie Age 22 Years Birth August 27, 1998 Canada Gender Male Siblings Ryan Gillespie, Meghan Gillespie, Michael Gillespie, Patrick Jr. Gillespie Parents Monique Gillespie, Patrick Gillespie Nationality Canadian Alumni École Mathieu-Martin Hometown Dieppe, New Brunswick Shows Julie and the Phantoms

Julie and the Phantoms is the charming teen musical show on Netflix brought to us by Kenny Ortega. Given Ortega’s success with the High School Musical and Descendants franchises, we can expect some talented musical actors in this new show, too. After an appearance on Charmed, Charlie Gillespie stars in his breakthrough role in Julie and the Phantoms. The young artist is a talented actor and musician, which makes him a perfect fit as a ghostly pop-punk guitarist. This Charlie Gillespie wiki reveals more on this star you need to keep an out for.

Charlie Gillespie’s Family

Charles “Charlie” Gillespie was born on August 27, 1998 in Canada. He grew up in Dieppe, New Brunswick and graduated from the local École Mathieu-Martin. He briefly attended Ryerson University in Toronto.

Charlie is one of five children born to Patrick and Monique Gillespie. He has three brothers, Ryan, Michael, Patrick Jr., and a sister, Meghan.

Advertisement

Charlie was named after his grandfather, Charles Gillespie Jr., who passed away in 2019. Besides serving in the local legal and public bodies, Charlie’s grandfather was an entrepreneur.

Advertisement

Charlie’s father, Patrick, owns and operates Ashford Investments in New Brunswick. His brother Patrick Jr. is studying law at the University of Manchester in the U.K. Their brother Michael owns the photography and film company, Red Lyon Productions. Their only sister, Meghan, is a recent college graduate, too.

Also Read: Izzy G Wiki: Facts about the Young Actress on RuPaul’s Netflix Series, “AJ and the Queen”

Charlie Gillespie’s Career

Gillespie’s old Instagram posts show he has a talent for the guitar and singing. He also has a lot of modeling pictorials on social media.

Advertisement

His acting career began in 2014 with minor roles. He had a minor appearance in the 2017 season of Degrassi: Next Class. He later appeared in the first season of 2nd Generation in 2018.

Gillespie had a two-episode role in the 2018 Charmed reboot. Though Gillespie’s Brian was not a major character, it is his most well-known role that gained him more visibility.

Kenny Ortega’s Julie and the Phantoms is his first major role. The show follows Julie (Madison Reyes), who forms a band with three ghosts who were pop-punk musicians when they were alive. Gillespie plays Luke, a ghostly guitarist (obvs) who finally gets a shining moment with his bandmates thanks to Julie.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Chase Stokes Wiki: Facts About the Actor Playing John B. on “Outer Banks”