Meet Carolina Panthers New WR DJ Chark’s Wife, Chantelle Chark

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is heading to the Carolina Panthers in March 2023 with his family. In addition to being an incredible football player, social media users know he is the sweetest dad. And DJ Chark’s-wife, Chantelle Chark, has supported him throughout his career and even came to his defense on Twitter. The wide receiver has also gushed about his partner on social media. So we reveal more about their relationship in this Chantelle Chark wiki.

Chantelle Chark’s Family

Chantelle Deanna Yukari Baker was born on December 20, 1996. Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, she grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, where her family lives. However, she currently calls Jacksonville, Florida, her home.

Baker is the daughter of Whitney and Mikura Fuller. And she has at least two brothers, Cordelle Baker and Tre Fuller.

Her little brother, Tre Fuller, is an outstanding high school football player at Captain Shreve High School. He is a rising top prospect and was rated four stars by On3 Sports in March 2023.

Chantelle Chark’s Education and Career

Chantelle Baker graduated from Caddo Magnet High School in 2014. She went on to study communications at Louisiana State University.

While in college, Baker was a gymnastics coach at CG Gymnastics in Baton Rouge. She also was a contributor to the LSU student newspaper, The Reveille.

Chantelle Baker graduated from LSU in 2018. However, her current work status is unclear.

Chantelle Chark and DJ Chark’s Relationship and Kids

Darrell Demont “DJ” Chark Jr. also grew up in Louisiana and played college football at LSU from 2014 to 2017. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him in the 2018 NFL Draft.

DJ Chark and Chantelle Baker dated since the footballer was 17 and throughout their time at LSU. She was also among his family and friends celebrating his selection in the NFL.

In May 2020, they announced their engagement. And in October 2020, the newly-engaged couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Within a few weeks of the pregnancy reveal, the couple married on October 28, 2020. The wedding occurred when the wide receiver had time off during the Jags’ bye week.

And from the pictures they shared, the Charks seemingly had a low-key safe wedding. Their daughter, Mackenzie Deanna Jaliyah Chark, was born on May 18, 2021.

In March 2022, Chark signed with the Detroit Lions. Shortly after the big move, the couple announced they were welcoming a new addition to their family. And their son, Zachariah, was born during the offseason in October 2022.