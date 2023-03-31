Celeste Smith Leaving WWAY-TV: Where Is the North Carolina Reporter Going?

Celeste Smith has been reporting on the latest occurrences in her native North Carolina for over two years. Now the journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sadly that is not at WWAY-TV. Other WWAY-TV personalities announced that Celeste Smith is leaving the station. The young reporter herself has not made a direct statement. Since then, many WWAY viewers have been asking where she is going next and if her new job is based in North Carolina. Here are all the latest details about Celeste Smith leaving WWAY.

Celeste Smith Wraps Last Day at WWAY

Celeste Smith grew up in Charlotte and attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She graduated with a BA in mass communication/media studies in 2018.

While in college, she handled production tasks as an intern at Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Access Corporation. She also had on campus jobs.

A year after graduating, Smith moved to Mississippi. She was a general assignment reporter and MMJ at Meridian’s WGBC till 2021.



She returned to North Carolina and has been part of the WWAY-TV team since February 2021. While officially the MMJ and reporter at the station, she also shot and edited her stories. She worked with Emmy-winning news anchor Jeff Rivenbark and chief meteorologist, Lee Haywood.

The WWAY veterans were the ones who announced that Celeste Smith is saying goodbye to WWAY in Wilmington. She wrapped her last day on air at WWAY on March 30.

Rivenbank was dejected about losing his colleague to “another TV market.” Nonetheless, he is glad she is advancing professionally and commended her.

Haywood also shared the same sentiment. And he revealed that Smith is heading back to Greensboro for her new job.

Celeste is not very active on social media and has made an official statement. She however shared Rivenbank’s post confirming the news.

Neither Smith nor her colleagues have revealed where her new job is. We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled on Celeste Smith’s social media for further updates.