CBS21 Anchor, Robb Hanrahan Dead: Who Is His Wife, Stacey Hanrahan?

Robb Hanrahan, a veteran journalist from Pennsylvania, passed away on July 3, 2022. He was 60. Among the CBS21 anchor’s survivors is Robb Hanrahan’s wife, Stacey Hanrahan who is also a veteran meteorologist. After Robb’s last health troubles, the couple retired from the hectic schedules of the news studio in 2021. The CBS21 family and viewers expressed their heartfelt condolences to Stacey and their children amid their loss. We reveal more about their relationship in this Stacey Hanrahan wiki.

Stacey Hanrahan’s Family

Born Stacey Strussion on February 21, 1980 and hails from Pennsylvania. She is the eldest of three daughters born to Gene and Nancy Strussion.

One of Stacey’s sisters, Amber, resides in Virginia and the other, Kylie, in New Jersey with their respective spouses and kids.

Stacey Hanrahan and Robb Hanrahan’s Relationship and Kids

Stacey Strussion and Robb Hanrahan were broadcast veterans who worked at WHP-TV. They met while working for WFOR together in Florida. They celebrated their wedding anniversary on March 31.



The couple are parents to two children. The eldest is their daughter Hannah. The youngest, Vann, was born on September 17, 2013.

Stacey had provided updates on Robb’s health when he suffered and survived a massive cardiac arrest during the summer of 2020. Both retired at the same time last year to focus on their respective health, each other and their children.

Their former station announced that Robb Hanrahan passed away on July 3, 2022 at the age of 60. No cause of death was revealed. He is survived by his wife, Stacey Hanrahan, kids Hannah and Vann, and extended family.

Stacey Hanrahan’s Career

The erstwhile Stacey Strussion has a BS in meteorology from Mississippi State University and a bachelors degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami. She started her broadcast career as part of the investigative team at Miami’s WTVJ and later at WFOR.

She took a break from news to start her own production company, Marine Video Productions, that she operated from 2008 to 2010.

Upon her return to broadcast, Stacey Hanrahan was a traffic reporter at Lancaster’s WGAL. She was also a freelance meteorologist at Johnstown’s WJAC.

She joined WHP in 2010 and was the on air meteorologist and the assistant news director for 11 years. Robb Hanrahan spent majority of his 38 year broadcast career at WHP too.

Stacey announced her retirement from broadcast shortly after Robb last year. She has since joined the Susquehanna River Basin Commission as a communications and outreach specialist.