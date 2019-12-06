Troy Aikman’s Wife: Catherine Person Wiki, Age, Ex Husband, Kids & Facts To Know

About Catherine Aikman Known As Capa Aikman, Catherine Mooty, Catherine Cecil “Capa” Person Age 49 Years Birth October 13, 1970 Gender Female Spouse Troy Aikman September 2017 - Present,

Troy Aikman is happily married to the one he calls the “love of his life.” If you haven’t heard yet, the Dallas Cowboys legend’s wife, Catherine “Capa” Aikman, had a connection to the Cowboys before Aikman came along. For Troy and Capa, their marriage is a second chance at love. The former NFL quarterback certainly scored big in the romance department, as you’ll see in our Capa Mooty wiki.

Capa Mooty Was Married to Jerry Jones’ Nephew

Born Catherine Cecil “Capa” Person on October 13, 1970, this Dallas native has a connection to the Dallas Cowboys that dates before her relationship with Troy Aikman. That connection is her ex-husband, Jerry Mooty, the nephew of Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones.

Jerry Mooty is an attorney based in Dallas who has ventured into multiple businesses. In 2006, he founded and managed the real estate development firm TreVista Group, of which Capa was also a part.

Capa and Jerry Mooty divorced in 2013. They co-parent their two sons, Val and Luke, who are students at the Episcopal School of Dallas. Val recently broke away from the family sports business to release his debut EP, One Touch.

Troy Aikman was also previously married, to former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey from 2000 to 2011. They have two daughters, Jordan Ashley Aikman (born August 24, 2001) and Alexa Marie Aikman (born July 30, 2002).

Capa and Troy Married in 2017

From their Instagram posts together, it became clear that Aikman and Mooty had been dating for at least a year when they announced their engagement in 2017. While Mooty’s Instagram is private, Troy took to his public Instagram to announce their engagement.

“June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life,” Aikman posted on his Instagram with a picture of him and his new fiancée. The quarterback proposed while the couple was vacationing in the Italian getaway of Lake Como (yes, the site of George Clooney’s luxury part-time home). To go with Aikman’s special Instagram post, Capa Mooty tweeted, “I’ve waited my whole life for you!! #loveofalifetime.” That’s one sweet couple!

They tied the knot on September 1, 2017, in a low-key affair at the Biltmore Four Seasons in Montecito, California. He once again shared a snap from their big day on his Instagram. Aikman’s daughters and Mooty’s sons were present at the ceremony.

Capa Owns a Fashion Business

Mrs. Aikman is an entrepreneur and local fashion icon, using her casual glam style to co-found LuxeLiner with four other women. LuxeLiner is a mobile boutique selling clothes and accessories—so it’s kind of like the fashion equivalent of a food truck.

