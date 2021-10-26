Who Is Catelyn Sparks? Facts about YG’s Girlfriend and Baby Mama

About Catelyn Sparks Age 31 Years Birth March 20, 1990 Simi Valley, California Gender Female Children Harmony, Vibe Jackson Nationality American Job Model

Rapper YG made his on-and-off relationship with his girlfriend and baby mama, Catelyn Sparks official in the most eye-catching way. The couple posted a bold and explicit photoshoot on social media that has managed to go viral on the Internet. The “Big Bank” rapper’s relationship timeline has always intrigued his fans, especially with cheating allegations following him for most of his public life. This viral moment has many asking who Catelyn Sparks is and her history with YG which we reveal here.

Catelyn Sparks and YG’s Relationship and Kids

Keenon Jackson, better known as YG, had an off-again-on-again relationship with Catelyn Sparks though it’s unclear when they first began dating. The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harmony, on May 25, 2015.

YG had begun his career a year before and his personal life was relatively unknown to his growing legion of fans. At the peak of his success, he announced that he and Sparks welcomed their second daughter, Vibe Jackson, on July 14, 2019.

However, they apparently broke up shortly after and YG began dating collaborator, Kehlani that same year. Fans found the timeline of his relationship with Kehlani sketchy but sources close to the artists claimed that YG and Sparks had broken up before he dated the Grammy-nominated singer. They also claimed that YG financially provided for Sparks and their daughters.

Kehlani announced that she and YG had broken up after few short months of their whirlwind relationship. She cited infidelity on YG’s part as the reason for the breakup.

YG apparently wasted no time reconciling with Catelyn Sparks. He posted about Sparks on social media in mid-2020 fueling rumors that they are back together. Now the couple have made it social media official with a risqué photoshoot that has gone viral.

Catelyn Sparks’ Career

Catelyn Sparks was born on March 20, 1990 and hails from Simi Valley, California. Details about her early life and family remain obscure.

Sparks boasts 146k Instagram followers and has a host of sponsored deals with brands like Fashion Nova. She earns an estimated $400 to $700 per post.

Amber Rose’s BFF also manages a separate Instagram page for her daughters. The sponsored posts on that page earn around $100 per post.

Sparks also has a new but inactive YouTube channel. She seems to have a clothing line, GRLS NGHT OUT, in the works but hasn’t revealed details about the same.