Cast and Plot of Lifetime’s “Killer Competition”

Lifetime is taking a break from the holiday sweetness to bring you some Halloween chills this weekend with Killer Competition. Premiering on November 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. EST, this Sunday thriller is guaranteed to be a spine-tingling entertainer. The movie is complete with a cast of talented young actors you need to keep an eye on. If you need more convincing, we provide the cast and plot of Killer Competition to let you know what to anticipate.

Plot of Killer Competition

Nicole is a high school senior who has everything it takes to be the valedictorian of her class. But so do some of her other classmates.

She literally has some “killer competition” to win that title, and is willing to break the rules to give herself an advantage. So, when her friend suggests they manipulate test scores so Nicole can get a higher placement, Nicole does it.

But her actions lead to one of her rivals’ deaths. What seems to be a suicide turns out to be a murder that horrifies Nicole.

Worse still, Nicole could be the next victim. So, this teen sets out to find the murderer before that killer gets to her first.

Cast of Killer Competition

Jacqueline Scislowski

Character: Nicole

Born on May 15, 2000, Jacqueline Scislowski is a former child star who is transitioning to a mainstream career. Besides acting since 2008, Scislowski has also worked in the costume department.

She was the Yellow Ranger in Power Rangers Beast Morphers last year. And, after Cheer Camp Killer released earlier this year, Killer Competition is her second Lifetime thriller.

Cristine Prosperi

Character: Sarah

Cristine Prosperi (born April 7, 1993) is most recognizable for her role as Imogen in Degrassi: The Next Generation. The Toronto, Canada native’s also had major roles in Really Me and Open Heart.

Prosperi has also featured in Lifetime movies. The Wrong Cheerleader, The Wrong Neighbor, and His Double Life are some of her TV movie credits.