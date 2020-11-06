Cast and Plot of Lifetime’s “A Welcome Home Christmas”

Lifetime is celebrating the U.S. election week and the holidays with a feel-good movie in the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. A Welcome Home Christmas premieres on November 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST, to give you some cozy entertainment this weekend. The latest Lifetime flick turns the spotlight on our veterans, with U.S. Army Sergeant Linsay Rousseau narrating. We give you the cast and plot of A Welcome Home Christmas to get you excited for the movie.

Plot of A Welcome Home Christmas

Michael Fischer is a soldier who returns home after a tour of duty, but is struggling to adapt to civilian life. Enter Chloe Marquee, an army counselor who tries to help Michael.

Chloe and Michael work together to recruit other vets and military personnel for the Army Christmas toy drive. And along the way, they find love. This cute couple carves out a romance in time for Christmas, and also makes it special for a host of kids.

Advertisement

Cast of A Welcome Home Christmas

Jana Kramer

Character: Chloe Marquee

One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer comes to Lifetime for a heartwarming holiday flick with A Welcome Home Christmas. The country music star is also known for her run on Dancing with the Stars in 2016.

Kramer is no stranger to Lifetime movies. Besides the 2013 drama, Heart of the Country, she has worked in the holiday movies Christmas in Mississippi and Christmas on the River (aka Christmas in Louisiana).

Brandon Quinn

Character: Michael Fischer

Brandon Quinn of Express: Aisle to Glory fame has worked in Christmas movies before. He makes the shift from Hallmark to Lifetime with A Welcome Home Christmas.

Advertisement

Fischer was most recently seen in Sweet Magnolias on Netflix. He has also had appearances on Charmed and Big Wolf on Campus.