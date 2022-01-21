Casey Nolen Wiki: Facts about the Anchor Leaving KSDK

About Casey Nolen Age 45 Years Birth October 17, 1976 Chafee, Missouri Gender Male Siblings Kate Nolen Proffitt (Sister) Parents David Nolen, Jennifer Nolen Nationality American Job News Anchor Alumni University of Missouri-Columbia Works For KSDK In Relationship Abby Llorico

Casey Nolen has been a main fixture at KSDK in his native Missouri for over 17 years. So, viewers were surprised by the investigative reporter and news anchor’s announcement that he is leaving the station and the city to move to the capital. And with him, another KSDK anchor and Casey Nolen’s wife-to-be, Abby Llorico will be moving too. This veteran anchor’s background has caught the attention of new St. Louis residents and will also provoke the curiosity of DC locals with his new assignment. We reveal more of his life outside the broadcast studio in this Casey Nolen wiki.

Casey Nolen’s Family

Casey Nolen was born on October 17, 1976 and hails from Chafee, Missouri. He is one of two children born to David and Jennifer Nolen.

Casey’s sister, Kate Nolen Proffitt is based in Kansas City with her husband and children. She is a pro-bono counsel based there.

Advertisement

Casey Nolen’s Career

Casey Nolen graduated with a BA in mass communication/media studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1999. Soon after, he joined the media field as a photographer. He was with WPMI in Alabama from 1999 to 2003 and Oregon’s KGW-TV from 2003 to 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Nolen (@caseynolen)

Advertisement

He moved back to his home state in 2007 where he joined the St. Louis station KSDK. He’s been a reporter and news anchor on 5 On Your Side for almost two decades.

Advertisement

Casey Nolen, with Abby Llorico, are set to leave the station and the city in a couple of months. KSDK’s power couple are moving to Washington DC’s WUSA and their last day on air at KSDK will be March 4.

Casey Nolen’s Relationship

Casey Nolen is in a relationship with Abby Llorico, a fellow journalist who has been part of KSDK since 2017, for four years. They are engaged and have set a wedding date for July this year.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Nolen (@caseynolen)

Advertisement

Also Read: Bryan Bachman Leaving WNEM: Where Is the Meteorologist Going Next?

Nolen and Llorico are moving to the national capital for their new positions at WUSA in March. They will however return to St. Louis where they will have their wedding.