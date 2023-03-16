Meet Casey DiNardo, the Former Team USA Pro Married to NFL LB, Cole Holcomb

About Casey DiNardo Age 28 Years Birth April 22, 1994 Virginia Spouse Cole Holcomb (2022-present) Siblings Jordan, Derek, Carson Parents Kathy DiNardo (Mother), Jimmy DiNardo (Father) Nationality American Job Fitness Coach Owns Coaching with Casey Affiliation USA Field Hockey Alumni Frank W. Cox High School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Cole Holcomb and his glorious mullet are coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Professionally, the linebacker’s 2022 included recovering from injuries and surgery. But he had something big on the personal front. Cole Holcomb became Casey DiNardo’s husband in 2022. Those who have been following Holcomb since he was a UNC athlete would recognize DiNardo as the Team USA athlete she is. We reveal more about the impressive background of Cole Holcomb’s wife in this Casey DiNardo wiki.

Casey DiNardo’s Family

Casey DiNardo was born on April 22, 1994, and is a native of Virginia. She’s one of four children born to Kathy and Jimmy DiNardo.

Casey grew up in Virginia Beach alongside her siblings Jordan, Derek and Carson. Her father is a former college football player from William & Mary. Her brother, Derek was a linebacker at Virginia Tech.

She enjoys football as much as hockey. She also wears jersey no. 21 because it was her brother’s high school football number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Holcomb (@case_uh_dilla)

Casey DiNardo’s Education and Career

Casey DiNardo was a highly touted field hockey player for most of her student life. She was a four-year varsity starter at Frank W. Cox High School, team captain in her senior year, and led her team to championships.

DiNardo has played hockey nationally too. In 2011, she was on the U-17 team, played in the Junior National Women’s Championship Team, Junior High Performance Squad, the Futures Elite in 2007-12 and Junior Olympics in 2006-10.

She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was on the varsity field hockey team. Around the same time, DiNardo was on the U19 National Team in 2012 and 2013 and picked by Team USA in 2014-15.

DiNardo majored in journalism to work in broadcast in the future. She had PR internships and was also a statistician at NBC Sports during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She received her degree in journalism with a minor in entrepreneurship, PR, advertising, and applied communication in 2016.

While training as a professional athlete at USA Field Hockey, she had marketing jobs and was also a fitness trainer. She is a certified personal trainer and also studied nutrition.

In 2020, DiNardo founded Coaching with Casey, her health and fitness website. Other than an online health coaching program, she creates custom personal training programs for her clients.

Casey DiNardo and Cole Holcomb’s Relationship

Florida native, Cole Holcomb met Team USA hockey player and fellow UNC athlete, Casey DiNardo in college. They’ve been in a relationship at least since he was selected by the Washington Redskins in the 2019 NFL draft.

They announced their engagement in May 2021. They married on June 18, 2022.

At their wedding, it was Cole Holcomb’s fabulous mullet that stole the attention. Social media users gave more awards to his hair than he’s probably earned in his professional athletic career so far.