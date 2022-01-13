Carrie Cannon Wiki: Facts about Shawn Bradley’s Wife

About Carrie Cannon Age 45 Years Birth October 28, 1976 Lompoc, California Gender Female Spouse Shawn Bradley (January 1, 2018 - Now) Children Hailey (born on September 11, 2001), Dubbie (born on May 22, 2003), Max (born February 14, 2007) Siblings Cynthia Cannon Richards (Sister) Nationality American Alumni Utah Valley University

Former NBA star, Shawn Bradley opened up about the bike accident that left him paralysed to Sports Illustrated. He revealed how his life has changed in the past year and the immense support from his wife and kids. Shawn Bradley and his wife, Carrie Cannon are raising a blended family who have helped Bradley rebuild his life after the accident. The candid interview has also turned the spotlight on Cannon and prompted social media users to ask who Shawn Bradley’s wife is. We reveal her background in this Carrie Cannon wiki.

Carrie Cannon’s Family

Carrie Cannon was born on October 28, 1976 and hails from Lompoc, California. Not much is known about her family and early life except that she has at least one sister, Cynthia Cannon Richards.

After the Cannons came to live in Utah, Carrie and Cynthia graduated from Orem High School. While Cynthia attended BYU, Carrie attended Utah Valley University.

Advertisement

Cynthia and her family are also currently based in Utah where Carrie Cannon and Shawn Bradley reside with their kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Cannon Bradley (@carriecutie)

Advertisement

Carrie Cannon’s Relationships and Children

Carrie Cannon was previously married to a Mike Hench and went by Carrie Cannon Hench. They are parents to three children – Hailey (born on September 11, 2001), Cade aka Dubbie (born on May 22, 2003), and Max (born February 14, 2007).

Advertisement

After their divorce, Cannon and Hench have remarried. Carrie Cannon married former NBA pro, Shawn Bradley on January 1, 2018.

Bradley adopted Cannon’s three children as his own. While the erstwhile Hailey Hench now goes by Hailey Bradley, Carrie’s sons now go by Dubbie Cannon and Max Cannon on social media.

Also Read: Zoé Simpson Wiki: Facts about Alex Barcello’s Girlfriend

Advertisement

Bradley was previously married to Annette Evertson. They have six children – Chase, Chance, Chelsea, Ciera, Charity, and Cheyenne.