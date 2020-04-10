About Carmen Flood Age 23 Years Birth January 23, 1997 Gender Female Parents Melanie Kareem, Steve Flood Address Topanga, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actor Alumni Carnegie Mellon University, Malibu High School Hometown Malibu, California Shows Brews Brothers

Netflix’s comedy library has an entertaining new show—Brews Brothers—that’s premiering on April 10. The show will follow two brothers who want to create the best beer and save their family’s brewery business. Carmen Flood joins the cast of Brews Brothers in the first major role of her career. Her character, Sarah, is a friend of the brothers, whose two very different personalities force her to play the go-between in their conflicts. Before this talent-to-watch gets too famous to keep up with, we’ve got Carmen Flood’s wiki with all her deets.

Carmen Flood Learned Belly Dancing from Her Mom

Carmen Flood was born on January 23, 1997 to Steve Flood and Melanie Kareem. The California girl grew up in Malibu, where she played soccer at Malibu High School.

Happy Golden birthday today, my amazing daughter! Turning 23 years old on January 23! Posted by Melanie Kareem on Thursday, January 23, 2020

Carmen Flood’s parents aren’t together. It seems that Carmen spent most of her childhood with her mom.

Melanie Kareem is married to a musician named Jamie Papish.

Kareem owns and runs the Melanie Kareem Middle Eastern Dance School in Topanga Canyon. She teaches belly dancing, so Carmen Flood grew up learning the dance style.

According to her resume, Flood has over a decade’s experience as a professional belly dancer. She also played the clarinet for nine years.

Flood Studied Acting at Carnegie Mellon

Carmen Flood excelled in music, dance, and athletics in school. And after graduating from high school in 2015, she was ready to put another feather in her cap by studying acting at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

Before she graduated in 2019 with a BFA in acting, Flood gained theater experience and even got to channel her playwright and poet skills. Besides acting in CMU productions, she was the playwright behind a production called E.P.A.P at CMU.

Brews Brothers Is Flood’s First Big Role

While she was a student at CMU, Flood participated in theater productions. But she also has some on-camera experience.

She worked in short films like Dog and Antonio Bellaire. She even did a Red Cross PSA. Since returning to California from Pittsburgh, Flood has already secured her big break in a Netflix series.

Flood is part of the main cast of Brews Brothers, a comedy series on Netflix. The series stars Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle as the titular brothers who have nothing in common except their desire to create the perfect brew and save their family business.

Their polar opposite personalities are connected by Flood’s character Sarah, a mutual friend who tries to resolve their differences even though they can never seem to find common ground. This role is certainly going to get Carmen Flood noticed and bring her more acting jobs in the future.

