Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

About Cameron Liss Age 23 Years Birth February 3, 1998 Atlanta, Georgia Gender Female Siblings Victoria Liss (Sister), Nicole Liss (Sister) Parents Mike Liss (Father), Christy Liss (Mother) Nationality American Alumni University of Georgia In Relationship Stetson Bennett

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Cameron is also one of the most amazing students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.

Cameron Liss’ Family

Cameron Liss was born on February 3, 1998 and is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. She is one of three daughters born to Christy and Mike Liss.

Cameron’s mother, Christy Liss, is an attorney based in Atlanta. Her father, Mike Liss, is a VP at SAP Services.

Cameron’s sister, Victoria Liss, is a graduate of Ole Miss. Meanwhile, their other sister, Nicole Liss, is also a student at the University of Georgia.

Cameron Liss’ Education

Cameron and her sisters are graduates of St. Pius X Catholic High School. The Liss family has long associations with the University of Georgia, including through the girls’ parents and are diehard Bulldogs. So, it came as no surprise when Cameron chose to enrol at UGA too.

She is pursuing bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology with a minor in Spanish. She volunteered at a health clinic during the summer of her freshman year which cemented her decision to go to medical school. Liss hopes to become a practicing physician after graduating.

She also briefly studied in Spain and volunteered on a medical mission to Antigua, Guatemala.