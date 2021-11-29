Who Is Caleb Williams Girlfriend? Facts about Valery Orellana

Caleb Williams at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma.(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

About Valery Orellana
Age19 Years
BirthNovember 25, 2002 Rockville, Maryland
GenderFemale
SiblingsLuis, Alejandro, Camila
ParentsAnibal Orellana (Father), Nancy Janeth Quinteros (Mother)
NationalityAmerican
AlumniUniversity of North Carolina
In RelationshipCaleb Williams

Caleb Williams is the quarterback phenom for the Oklahoma University Sooners getting noticed by college football fans on social media. His growing legion of Internet followers are interested in his personal life, including who is Caleb Williams’ girlfriend. His relationship with Valery Orellana is lowkey which provokes curiosity from his fans. Who is Valery Orellana? We reveal more about her background here.

Valery Orellana’s Family

Valery Orellana was born on November 25, 2002 and hails from Rockville, Maryland. Her family is apparently Latin-American and Valery is fluent in English and Spanish languages.

Valery is one of four children born to Anibal Orellana and Nancy Janeth Quinteros. Valery’s siblings, Luis, Alejandro and Camila are athletes from their high school.

Valery Orellana’s Education

Valery and her siblings attended Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville. Valery played on the women’s field hockey team and is lifelong best friends with her teammates who feature on her Instagram.

 

After she graduated from Richard Montgomery, Orellana enrolled in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Valery Orellana and Caleb Williams’ Relationship

Caleb Williams was born on November 18, 2001 and hails from Washington. After COVID-19 derailed his senior season at Gonzaga College

High School, he enrolled at the University of Oklahoma where he is quarterback for the Sooners football team.

Valery Orellana and Caleb Williams first posted about their relationship on their respective Instagrams around October 2020. It’s unclear when and how they met and they rarely mention each other on social media. Orellana however does post about attending Sooners games.