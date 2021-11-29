Who Is Caleb Williams Girlfriend? Facts about Valery Orellana

About Valery Orellana Age 19 Years Birth November 25, 2002 Rockville, Maryland Gender Female Siblings Luis, Alejandro, Camila Parents Anibal Orellana (Father), Nancy Janeth Quinteros (Mother) Nationality American Alumni University of North Carolina In Relationship Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is the quarterback phenom for the Oklahoma University Sooners getting noticed by college football fans on social media. His growing legion of Internet followers are interested in his personal life, including who is Caleb Williams’ girlfriend. His relationship with Valery Orellana is lowkey which provokes curiosity from his fans. Who is Valery Orellana? We reveal more about her background here.

Valery Orellana’s Family

Valery Orellana was born on November 25, 2002 and hails from Rockville, Maryland. Her family is apparently Latin-American and Valery is fluent in English and Spanish languages.

Valery is one of four children born to Anibal Orellana and Nancy Janeth Quinteros. Valery’s siblings, Luis, Alejandro and Camila are athletes from their high school.

Valery Orellana’s Education

Valery and her siblings attended Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville. Valery played on the women’s field hockey team and is lifelong best friends with her teammates who feature on her Instagram.

After she graduated from Richard Montgomery, Orellana enrolled in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Valery Orellana and Caleb Williams’ Relationship

Caleb Williams was born on November 18, 2001 and hails from Washington. After COVID-19 derailed his senior season at Gonzaga College

High School, he enrolled at the University of Oklahoma where he is quarterback for the Sooners football team.

Valery Orellana and Caleb Williams first posted about their relationship on their respective Instagrams around October 2020. It’s unclear when and how they met and they rarely mention each other on social media. Orellana however does post about attending Sooners games.