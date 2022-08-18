Meet Joshua Albanese, Discovery+’s “Good Sex” Coach Caitlin V.’s husband,

About Joshua Albanese Age 40 Years Birth March 31, 1982 Chicago, Illinois Spouse Caitlin V. 2018-Present Siblings Dominique, Bethany, Tess Parents Debbie Albanese (Mother), Scott Albanese Nationality American Job Photographer and Marketing Manager Alumni Indiana University Northwest Works For BPP Coaching Inc

Caitlin V., a sex and relationship coach on Discovery+’s Good Sex, believes ‘The couples that slay together stay together.’ At the same time, Caitlin V.’s husband, Joshua Albanese, believes that loving family and friends is the best way to make this world a good place to live. It’s hard not to look at the couple and have serious couple goals. Caitlin, who helps other couples transform their lives, often discusses her love life on social media. But fans want to know more about Caitlin V.’s husband, so we dug deep into this Joshua Albanese wiki to learn more about him.

Joshua Albanese’s Family

Joshua Albanese was born to Debbie and Scott Albanese on March 31, 1982, in Chicago, Illinois. He has three sisters, Dominique Wicklund, Bethany Shelhart, and Tess Frances. After spending most of his years in Chicago, he moved to Los Angeles in 2019.

Albanese is one of the biggest companies that make gummies. Joshua’s family runs Albanese Confectionary in Merrillville; his dad founded the company in 1983.

His late grandfather, Richard Albanese, was the co-founder of the business, and he passed away in 2017. Joshua’s grandmother, Dorothy, is the CEO at Albanese Confectionary Group, while his three sisters and mom are also part of the family-owned business.

Albanese’s cousin Glenn is a baseball player assigned to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Joshua Albanese’s Education and Career

In 2004, Joshua attended Indiana University Northwest to pursue acting and theatre. After that, he interned and freelanced with O’Connor Casting Company for one year. In 2016, Albanese started Joshua Albanese Photography in Chicago, specializing in corporate headshots and business portraits. He started his brand because he needed a headshot for his acting career but couldn’t find a photographer that provided outstanding service. His photographs also made it into Playboy Mexico.

After working for 14 years, he gave up his passion and career as a photographer at the beginning of 2020. According to Joshua, it was not an easy decision, and there have been times when he wished he hadn’t moved on.

Now, Joshua, with his wife Caitlin, runs BPP Coaching Inc., which assists people in living their best lives through sexuality and relationships. He is the company’s photographer and marketing manager.

In February 2022, he created the first product since leaving photography. It is an intimate card deck game that you can play with your partner. He wants to launch one more product which is still in the prototype stage.

Joshua Albanese and Caitlin V.’s Relationship

Caitlin and Joshua were first introduced by mutual friends in 2014 and began dating in 2015. Talking about their first date, the sex coach mentioned that their first date lasted over a week. Joshua came to visit her in Houston and brought so much magic and light with him that her life hadn’t been the same.

Albanese popped the question to his then-girlfriend at the Burning Man event in 2016. The pair got married on April 21, 2018, in Costa Rica.