Bobby Bones is keeping his latest relationship on the down-low. Not long ago, he revealed that he’s dating one Caitlin Parker, but information on her was scarce. But they do give a little insight into their romance through his show and social media, and it seems they are doing great. The popular radio host, whose last known relationship was with Lindsay Ell before it ended in 2017, is doing his bit to help those affected by the current global pandemic. And his girlfriend is by his side every step of the way. She’s certainly deserving of the spotlight we’re turning on her in our Caitlin Parker wiki.

About Caitlin Claire Parker Age 28 Years Birth February 4, 1992 Gender Female Siblings Grace Lauren Parker, Tyler Parker Parents Jana Beth Parker, Bill Parker Address California and Nashville Country United States Nationality American Alumni Fort Gibson High School Hometown Fort Gibson, Oklahoma

Caitlin Parker Is from Oklahoma

Caitlin Claire Parker was born on February 4, 1992 to Bill and Jana Parker. Caitlin and her siblings, Tyler and Grace, grew up in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.

Caitlin graduated from Fort Gibson High School, where she was a varsity cheerleader. Her younger sister, Grace, was a basketball star at the same school.

After high school, Caitlin Parker has lived in Texas and now in California. But she’s also been spending time in Nashville with Bobby Bones recently.

Parker and Bones Met When He Was on DWTS

Bobby Bones was dating singer Lindsay Ell, before they broke up in 2017. The following year, the radio host was competing in season 27 of Dancing with the Stars with Sharna Burgess. The dancing duo won the Mirrorball trophy.

Bones, who is based in Nashville, came to California for the premiere of DWTS. And that’s where he met now-California resident, Caitlin Parker. He said on his radio show that Parker’s friend worked PR for the ABC network, which is how they came to meet.

Bones casually revealed on his radio show in January that he’s got a girlfriend now. He said that she lives in California, so they have a long-distance relationship that includes FaceTime every day.

But it appears she’s in Nashville with him now. Bones and Parker are distributing supplies to the homeless in Nashville affected by closures during the COVID-19 outbreak. They shared a video of their kind act on social media encouraging others to also help out the homeless during this time.

This was all her. she saw a way to give back and went right to it … pic.twitter.com/HRu4y7Tvlt — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) March 25, 2020

