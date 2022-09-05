Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns

During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.

About Cabarnet Burns Age 29 Years Birth January 21, 1993 Oregon Spouse Michael Conforto (2021-present) Siblings Connor, Remmy Parents Lynley Bouchard (Mother) Nationality American Job Vice President, Marketing Alumni University of Arizona Works For Prom Series

Cabernet Burns’ Family

Cabernet Burns was born on January 21, 1993, and hails from West Linn, Oregon. She is one of three children born to Lynley Bouchard.

Her mother is an equestrian rider and horse enthusiast. Her kids, Cabernet, Remmy, and Connor, also inherited the same passion.

Advertisement

Remmy Burns is an alum of Oregon State.

Cabernet Burns’ Education and Career

Cabernet Burns was a junior equestrian rider when she was young. However, it’s unclear if she continues to ride or maintain horses.

She graduated from West Linn High School and attended the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona. She received a BS in Business Administration and Marketing in 2015.

In college, she completed a marketing internship at Capsa Healthcare and was a recruitment coordinator for her sorority, Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women. She also was a teaching assistant and business communications project manager at the university.

Advertisement

After college, Burns moved to New York. One of her earliest jobs was at Polo Ralph Lauren as a merchandise planner. She later worked at Omni Agent Solutions as a marketing coordinator for four years.

Advertisement

In 2020, she joined fellow MLB WAG Sarah Wacha, along with a team of spectacular women, for Prom Series. Prom Series curates a prom experience for foster girls and gives these young women a sense of confidence and empowerment.

Cabernet Burns and Michael Conforto’s Relationship

Washington native Michael Conforto played college baseball at Oregon State University before the New York Mets selected him in the 2014 MLB draft. He made his major league debut the following year.

While in New York, he met Cabernet Burns, and they began dating. It’s unclear how they met, but their Instagram history goes back to 2015.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet “Teen Mom 2” Star Leah Messer’s Fiancé, Jaylan Mobley

In January 2021, the couple announced their engagement. They tied the knot on December 12, 2021.