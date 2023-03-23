Meet Pittsburgh Penguins Bryan Rust’s Wife, Kelsey Rust

About Kelsey Rust Age 29 Years Birth August 13, 1993 Sault Saint Marie, Ontario Spouse Bryan Rust (2019-present) Children Hunter Siblings Jarrett, Tanner Parents Tim Burton (Father), Cathy Burton (Mother) Nationality Canadian Alumni University of Ottawa

Bryan Rust, a right winger for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was instrumental in the team’s victory over the Avalanche on March 22, 2023. He is also a happy person outside of work. The ice hockey player had just become a father for the second time and missed the match to be with his wife. The player’s wife is a stunning Canadian beauty who is known as incredibly generous. Bryan Rust’s wife, Kelsey Rust, has previously worked as a journalist in Ontario. Yet, little is known about this stunning beauty among the public. Therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Kelsey Rust wiki.

Kelsey Rust’s Family

Kelsey Rust was born on August 13, 1993, to Tim and Cathy Burton in Sault Saint Marie, Ontario. She was raised in Canada alongside her brothers, Jarrett and Tanner.

Jarret is a Canadian professional ice hockey player for the Stavanger Oilers in the Eliteserien. While his brother Tanner has also played ice hockey.

Kelsey Rust’s Education and Career

Kelsey Rust (nee Burton) graduated with an honors bachelor with a specialization in communications and media from the University of Ottawa in 2015.

According to her LinkedIn, she previously worked with Sault Star, a Canadian daily newspaper, in 2014. Her experience also includes working as a sales associate for Roots Canada from 2009 to 2013.

However, her current work status in Pittsburgh, USA, is unknown.

Kelsey Rust and Bryan Rust’s Relationship and Kids

While Bryan prefers to keep his personal life quiet on social media, Kelsey occasionally posts about her husband on Instagram.

It is unclear how the couple met, but they have known each other since 2016. She was also spotted during some of Bryan’s matches. After dating for several years, the pair engaged in 2018 and married in 2019. The WAG is extremely closed to her family. Also, the flowers in Kelsey’s wedding bouquet were made out of the garments and a brooch that belonged to her late grandparents.

The couple announced Kelsey’s pregnancy in December 2020 and welcomed their first son, Hunter, in 2021. And on March 8, 2023, their second son arrived in the world. The player also missed a game to be with his wife as she gave birth to their second child.