Meet Brooke Terrio, Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Corbin Burnes’ Wife

Corbin Burnes renewed his contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. Which means not only the pitcher, but also his other half and the new addition to their brood remain in the franchise. Brooke Terrio is Corbin Burnes wife, someone who has been with him long before his major league debut. He’s however, very private about his family and his wife prefers to keep a low profile. It further intrigues Brewers fans who want to know more about who Brooke Burnes is. We reveal more about her background in this Brooke Terrio wiki.

Brooke Terrio’s Family

Brooke Charlotte Terrio was born on December 12, 1994 in California. Her family is based in Bakersfield where she grew up.

Brooke is one of three children born to Nancy McDermott Terrio and Tim Terrio. Her father, Tim Terrio, is the founder and president of Terrio Physical Therapy. He is well known in the field of physical therapy as well as for helping children with disabilities and also boasts patents for exercise equipments.

Tim claims Brooke inherited his dry sense of humor. A former athlete, Tim coached his kids Nick, Brooke, and Luke in their respective sports.

Brooke Terrio’s Education and Career

The erstwhile Brooke Terrio attended the University of San Diego. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was previously working as an assurance associate at RSM Consulting.

She was also a fitness trainer at her father’s business, Terrio Physical Therapy. Her current work status is not known.

Brooke Terrio and Corbin Burnes’ Relationship and Kids

Brooke Terrio and Corbin Burnes are Bakersfield natives and Centennial High School alums. The high school sweethearts went to different colleges before Burnes was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB draft.

Corbin and Brooke married on November 14, 2020. They announced they are expecting their first child together a year later. Their son, Carter Thomas Burnes, was born a few days before the Brewers spring training began in March 2022 when Corbin renewed his contract with the team.