Meet Brooke Skelley, Cameron Brate’s Wife and Bucs’ Staff Member

About Brooke Skelley Known As Brooke Brate Age 29 Years Birth May 17, 1993 South Carolina Spouse Cameron Brate (2022-present) Siblings Samuel Skelley, Courtney Baisden Parents Nancy Skelley (Mother), Mark Skelley (Father) Nationality American Job PR Professional/Realtor Alumni Clemson University Works For Coastal Properties Group & Christie's International Real Estate

Cameron Brate has Bucs fans worried after he was stretchered off the field on October 16. But none would be as terrified as Brooke Skelley, now Brooke Brate. Not many NFL WAGs are also employees of a team but Cameron Brate’s wife was his colleague during the Super Bowl 50 era. Which means she was present for all the highs and lows and the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lifted the Lombardi Trophy. Bucs fans want to know more about the tightend’s girlfriend-turned-wife and her connection to the NFL. We reveal more about her background in this Brooke Skelley wiki.

Brooke Skelley’s Family

Brooke Ellen Skelley was born on May 17, 1993 to Nancy Vitas Skelley and Mark Skelley. She grew up alongside a sister, Courtney, and a brother, Samuel, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Her mother, Nancy, is a realtor based in their hometown and her father, Mark, is a licensed contractor and builder. Her sister, Courtney Baisden is a registered nurse in Myrtle Beach where she still resides with her husband and children. Samuel is the president of a company that redevelops and sells distressed properties.

Advertisement

Brooke Skelley’s Education and Career

Brooke Skelley and her siblings are proud Clemson alums. Brooke attended Clemson University from 2011 to 2015. During that time, she participated in the Clemson Athletic Department PR, Public Relations Student Society of America, AAH Mentoring Program, and other sorority activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Brate (@brooke_brate)

Advertisement

Before receiving her BA in communications studies with a focus on PR and sports communication, Skelley had gained envy-worthy experience. She interned at Lisa Taback Consulting in L.A. where among her few assignments she was handling the PR for How to Train Your Dragon and Interstellar as well as for shows and made promotion campaigns to Academy members. During separate internships for CONCACAF and ACC Football, she was part of the communications staff at the Bank of America Stadium.

Advertisement

Her communications internship in the Carolina Panthers franchise from 2015 to 2016 was her first stint with the NFL. She was also on the team’s Super Bowl 50 staff.

From there she joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise where she was a communications assistant and later coordinator for three years. From 2019 to 2021, she served as the director of marketing and communications of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

During that time, Skelley also expanded into her parents and brother’s footsteps. In 2018, she became a licensed realtor and was working with Keller Williams in Tampa. Since 2020, she’s been a realtor at Coastal Properties Group & Christie’s International Real Estate. While working with the Bucs, she assisted several players and team employees find properties.

Advertisement

As of 2017, she is a certified and award-winning cycle instructor at CAMP Tampa.

Brooke Skelley and Cameron Brate’s Relationship

Harvard alum, Cameron Brate signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014 and has been here since. During that time he met the team’s communications employee, Brooke Skelley.

Also Read: Meet San Diego Padres Trent Grisham’s Wife, Megan Grisham

Advertisement

After Brate won a Super Bowl ring (and had a viral moment with the Lombardi Trophy and Tom Brady), he announced his engagement to Skelley in June 2020. The couple tied the knot on March 19, 2022.