Weekend News Anchor Brittany Bailey Leaves 10TV WBNS Columbus

Brittany Bailey has been leading the news coverage for almost four years at WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio. But the longtime news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Last week, the news broke that Brittany Bailey will leave 10TV WBNS. Columbus residents have since wanted to know where Brittany Bailey is going next and if she will continue anchoring for another local station. Bailey is heading to a new job in a familiar place. Read on to find out where that is.

Brittany Bailey Signs Off from 10TV WBNS

Newark native Brittany Bailey graduated with a BS in Broadcast Journalism in 2000 from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Before that, she had already gained on-air experience at WKYT-TV in Lexington, Kentucky.

After working at Ohio’s The Newark Advocate, Bailey landed a producing position at KSDK News in St. Louis, Missouri. She got her first news anchor position at 13WMAZ in Macon, Georgia.

In 2006, Bailey arrived at WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She spent her longest tenure there, anchoring weekend morning newscasts for six years.

The longtime journalist moved up in her career, working in different markets. They include KRDO-AM/FM/TV, KRDO.com/Telemundo in Colorado Springs and KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington.

Bailey arrived in Ohio in 2019 and has been a reporter and weekend morning anchor on 10TV WBNS Columbus since then. In four years, the news reporter has established a presence in Columbus, especially with her work in animal welfare.

Welp, I really can't put this off much longer. This weekend will be my last at @10TV. When a great opportunity comes along, it's so hard to say no. So I said yes. I'm headed back to @wbir in Knoxville, my old stomping grounds. Tune in at noon and 4 p.m. weekdays soon! 🎤📺 pic.twitter.com/vwpOa0sg0m — Brittany Bailey (@BrittBaileyTV) March 21, 2023

This month, Bailey revealed she was presented with an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. But unfortunately, it would take her away from the Buckeye State.

After announcing her exit from the station, Brittany Bailey wrapped up her last day on the air at 10TV WBNS Columbus on Sunday, March 27. She’s now heading back to Knoxville.

Bailey stated on social media, “When a great opportunity comes along, it’s so hard to say no. So I said yes. I’m headed back to @wbir in Knoxville, my old stomping grounds. Tune in at noon and 4 p.m. weekdays soon!”

Her colleagues at 10TV WBNS Columbus surprised her with a montage of messages from Bailey’s family and loved ones during her final newscast in Columbus. Several fans also shared the moments they were watching her final newscast.

Columbus residents are going to miss Brittany Bailey on 10TV WBNS Columbus. Meanwhile, her old viewers at WBIR are excited about her return.

Be sure to follow Brittany Bailey on social media for further updates on her career.