Brissa Bradfield has been reporting and anchoring for almost three years now. And Her fans like to start their day with her smile and upbeat personality. Therefore, they were naturally saddened when they learned that Brissa Bradfield was leaving WICU. Since her departure announcement, her fans have been curious to know where she is headed next and if she will be leaving Pennsylvania too. Find out what Brissa Bradfield said about her departure from Erie News Now here.

Brissa Bradfield to Leave WICU

Brissa Bradfield was born and raised in northwest Ohio. She received a BA in communications with a focus on media studies and a minor in consumer marketing from the University of Akron in May 2019. While in the university, she served ZTV as a reporter and producer for three years and won her first EMMY. She spent her summer interning at WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bradfield launched her professional career with One Caribbean Television in September 2019. After working there for more than three years, she joined WICU in 2019.

Brissa joined WICU 12News as a multimedia journalist and began anchoring in March 2021. She has earned a massive following as a co-anchor of Erie News Now Sunrise. And fans enjoy how Brissa and her Mark Soliday complement one another as show co-anchors.

However, their collaboration will soon end as Brissa Bradfield is leaving WICU. Recently, she announced on her social media, “It’s hard to believe I’ve been at Erie News Now for three and a half years! I’ve been SO FORTUNATE to not only meet and tell the stories of so many incredible people here in Erie, but also work with the best of the best. As my eyes water writing this…my last day on air will be next Friday March 3rd.”

As for what is next, Bradfield hasn’t stated where she is going and if she is staying in Pennsylvania. So, stay tuned to see where this industry takes her next.