News Anchor Brionna Rivers Leaving Spectrum News 1 Ohio

Brionna Rivers completes two years at Spectrum News 1 Ohio in March 2023. And now, she is moving on to the next step of her career. The dynamic journalist is about to wrap up her final newscasts before leaving Spectrum News 1. Since her announcement on the air and social media, regular viewers want to know where she is going next and if her new job will keep her in Ohio. Find out what Brionna Rivers said about leaving Spectrum News 1 Ohio.

Brionna Rivers to Exit Spectrum News 1 Ohio

New York native Brionna Rivers attended Houston Community College and received a BA in Journalism in 2016 from Hofstra University in Long Island, New York. While at Hofstra, she was a research intern at Emmis Communications and for The SPIN, an all-women media panel syndicated radio show. Moreover, she was a college/campus associate for Fox News Channel.

After she graduated, Rivers joined KLTV 7 News in Tyler, Texas, as a multimedia journalist, anchor, and producer from 2017 to 2019. Then she worked at KTRE 9 News between 2019 and 2021.

In March 2021, she landed in Columbus and has been part of the team at Spectrum News 1 Ohio since. Rivers anchored Your Morning among other newscasts.

March 2023 marks two years since the news anchor has been at the station. This month, it was also revealed that Brionna Rivers is leaving Spectrum News 1 Ohio for a new opportunity.

Rivers did her last weekend newscast on Sunday with Alexa Maslowski. And on Monday afternoon, she will anchor her final solo newscast at noon, with her last day at Spectrum News 1 being Wednesday, March 29.

As for what’s next, Rivers hinted at something in the works. However, she hasn’t revealed details yet but will probably do so after signing off from Spectrum News 1.

Moreover, the Emmy Award-winning anchor hasn’t stated if her new job will take her away from Columbus. So, be sure to watch her final newscasts on Spectrum News 1 Ohio and keep up with Brionna Rivers on social media for further updates.