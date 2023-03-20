Meet Briannon Cooks, New Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks’ Wife

About Briannon Cooks Known As Briannon Cecelia Cooks Age 30 Years Birth September 28, 1992 Oregon Spouse Brandin Cooks (2018-present) Children Maverick Archer Cooks (born September 28, 2021), Ser Dash Cooks (born February 2023) Siblings Brittany Kundert, Brooke Backer Parents Carolyn Lepman (Mother), Spencer Lepman (Father) Nationality American Job Blogger Owns A Briutiful Life Alumni Oregon State University

Brandin Cooks is coming to the Dallas Cowboys! And the Archer is not alone. Brandin Cooks’s wife, Briannon Cooks recently welcomed a new addition to their family. And now they’re part of Cowboys nation too. The college sweethearts have balanced the demands of being in the NFL alongside parenthood effectively. At the same time, they support multiple causes as philanthropists together. Cooks has also often shown his admiration for Briannon as a mother to their children. We reveal more about their relationship in this Briannon Cooks wiki.

Briannon Cooks’ Family

Briannon Cecelia Lepman was born on September 28, 1992 and hails from Oregon. Her family is based in Albany where they operate the property management business, Lepman Properties.

She is one of three daughters born to Carolyn and Spencer Lepman. Her sisters, Brittany Kundert, and Brooke Backer still reside in Albany with their respective spouses and children.

Briannon Cooks’ Education and Career

The former Briannon Lepman attended Oregon State University from 2011 to 2015. In college, she was on the cheerleading squad while studying exercise physiology and business.



When she was a student, Briannon worked as a clerical assistant at Lepman Properties and was a gymnastics coach too. She also did an exercise physiology internship.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science, she briefly worked as a fitness trainer in Oregon and later in San Diego, California. She was later employed at CycleBar Franchising and Insight Global in different roles.

Since 2017, Briannon has transitioned to lifestyle blogging and building her online brand, A Briutiful Life. She writes, edits, and promotes her content on her website.

Briannon Cooks and Brandin Cooks’ Relationship and Kids

Brandin Cooks played college football with the Oregon State Beavers and met cheerleader, Briannon Lepman. The New Orleans Saints selected him in the 2014 NFL draft and Lepman stayed behind to complete college.

They made their relationship work long distance due to Cooks’ professional athletic career. In 2018, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. That same year, Cooks proposed to Lepman on a helicopter ride at their island getaway.

After a year of engagement and three months of planning, Briannon Lepman and Brandin Cooks married on July 7, 2018. Their wedding was at their lavish Portland estate.

Instead of a wedding cake, the newlyweds went for ice cream. In lieu of wedding gifts, they asked guests to donate towards their charity building homes in Uganda.

In 2020, when Cooks signed with the Houston Texans, he and his wife were expecting their first child together through IVF. In a tribute to his pregnant wife on Instagram, Cooks revealed that she took over 200 shots during a 5-month span. He saved each of those injections and displayed them in the pregnancy announcement.

Their son, Maverick Archer Cooks, was born on September 28, 2021, on his mom’s 29th birthday. Their younger son, Ser Dash Cooks, was born in February 2023.