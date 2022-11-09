Meet NFL Pro Johnathan Abram’s Wife, Bri’Anna Warren

About Bri'Anna Warren Age 28 Years Birth March 10, 1994 Mississippi Spouse Evander Kane (2018-present) Children Harlee (born May 21, 2017) Siblings Mario Warren Jr. Parents Demetra Warren (Mother), Mario Warren Sr. (Father) Nationality American Alumni Chamberlain University, Jones County Junior College, Columbia High School

Raiders fans are caught off guard after the team waived off Johnathan Abram. The NFL safety might sign with a new franchise, bringing his little family with him. Johnathan Abram’s wife, Bri’Anna Warren, has moved and resided in multiple cities thanks to the life of being hitched to an NFL pro. The couple has overcome the highs and lows in Abram’s career and personal lives. But her background continues to elude NFL fans. We reveal more details about Johnathan Abram’s wife in this Bri’Anna Warren wiki.

Bri’Anna Warren’s Family

Bri’Anna Marquinez Warren was born on March 10, 1994, and hails from Mississippi. Originally from Columbia, she lived in Hattiesburg and later resided in Georgia and Texas.

She is the daughter of Mario Warren Sr. and Demetra Warren, who are now separated. Her father is remarried to Nicole Hamilton.

Bri’Anna Warren’s brother, Mario Warren Jr., currently lives in Hawaii.

Bri’Anna Warren’s Education and Career

Warren’s parents have worked in the healthcare field, and she followed in their footsteps. After graduating from Columbia High School in 2012, she attended Jones County Junior College.

In 2020, she enrolled at Chamberlain University. Warren has shared her progress in becoming a nurse on social media. However, her current work status is not known.

Bri’Anna Warren and Johnathan Abram’s Relationship and Kids

Johnathan Abram hails from Columbia, Mississippi, and attended Jones County Junior College before transferring to the University of Georgia and later Mississippi State. Reports claim he met Bri’Anna Warren at Jones County Junior College after she had finished high school before him.

When he transferred to Georgia, Warren moved there with him right after nursing school. When he transferred to Mississippi State, Warren followed, this time pregnant with their children.

They became parents on May 21, 2017, when they welcomed their daughter, Harlee, originally a twin. Unfortunately, her sister, Halle, was stillborn.

Johnathan Abram married Bri’Anna Warren in 2018. In subsequent interviews, Warren indicated that she is focusing on motherhood and continuing her nursing studies to focus on pediatrics in the future.