Brian Flores Leaving Q13 Fox: Where Is the Seattle Reporter Going?

Brian Flores is pretty humble about what a trailblazer he is as a journalist. After almost seven years of bringing credible coverage to the Seattle area, the reporter is now moving to the next step of his career. Brian Flores announced he is leaving Q13 Fox in March 2023 for an amazing opportunity. Fox 13 viewers and his followers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Seattle too. Find out what Brian Flores said about his departure from Fox 13 here.

Brian Flores Stepping Away from Fox 13

Brian Flores dreamed of becoming the first Filipino-American news anchor as a child. His inspiration was his father, Ernie Flores Jr., a journalist in print media who started his career in the Philippines and later started The Filipino Press for the Filipino community in San Diego.

While Flores acknowledges the Filipino-American journalists who paved the path for him, his own career has been nothing short of impressive. It began after he received a BA in journalism from California State University, Northridge.

He got his professional start in Washington’s KVEW in 2006. He was a reporter at San Diego’s Fox 5 in 2008 and was also briefly an account executive at Southwest Strategies.



After four years at San Francisco’s KTVU, Flores came to Seattle in 2016. He’s been part of the KCPQ-TV Q13 Fox since then and worked his way to the anchor desk on Good Day Seattle.

After 6+ years, Brian Flores is currently working his last week on Fox 13 and in Seattle. The journalist and his family are heading to Colorado after his last day on air at Q13 Fox.

Flores will soon join the team at KCNC-TV in Denver. CBS Colorado recently bid goodbye to Dominic Garcia from their morning team. Flores is set to anchor the morning newscast on CBS Colorado.

This is the first full-time anchor job of his career in 17 years. He is yet to reveal further details about the new job and when he starts.

While Seattle doesn’t want to let this reliable journalist go, they’re ecstatic for his advancing career. Fox 13 viewers get to make the most of the last week of Brian Flores before he says goodbye. Keep an eye out on his social media for further details.