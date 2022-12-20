Meet Bri Kahanu, the Girlfriend of 49ers QB, Drake Jackson

About Bri Kahanu Known As Briana Kahanu Age 24 Years Birth March 9, 1998 California Siblings Kailey, Ku’ulei, Mila Parents Melvin Kahanu (Father) Nationality American Alumni Long Beach City College, Centennial High School

Drake Jackson only just began his NFL career and he’s not only projected for greater things but he’s also fallen for the infamous 49ers rookie dinner bill rumor. His love life has not been free of scrutiny either. Drake Jackson’s girlfriend, Bri Kahanu has been attracting attention on TikTok as his biggest cheerleader and fan. While she’s looking amazing at games and on social media, she’s also had her fair share of personal struggles. Find out more about her background in this Bri Kahanu wiki.

Bri Kahanu’s Family

Bri Kahanu, who also goes by Briana Kahanu, was born on March 9, 1998 and hails from Long Beach, California. She grew up in a large family and is the eldest of seven children.

Her father, Melvin David Kahanu, resides in Ewa Beach, Hawaii with his fiancée Renee. Bri’s three youngest siblings, Kailey, Ku’ulei and Mila also live with him.

Melvin Kahanu was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer in 2021. He is undergoing treatment and has long ways to go. However, the physical decline has left him unable to work and the family is looking for financial alternatives to pay for the treatment.

Bri Kahanu has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her father’s treatment. As of this writing, the page has raised over $12,000 towards the cause.

Bri Kahanu’s Education and Career

Kahanu is a student-athlete and she owes a large part of it to her father, Melvin, who was her first softball coach. Her younger sister is also picking up softball but Melvin is unable to coach her the way he coached Bri.

Bri Kahanu played volleyball at Centennial High School before graduating in 2016. She went on to play volleyball at Long Beach City College which she attended from 2016 to 2018.

Kahanu also works with Island Inspirations, an award-winning group of professional Polynesian dancers based in California.

Bri Kahanu and Drake Jackson’s Relationship

California native, Drake Jackson also attended Centennial High School and graduated three years after Bri Kahanu. He played with the USC Trojans before the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jackson and Kahanu have been popping up in each other’s Instagrams since 2021. She was also with him celebrating his selection in the draft.

Game day has become a staple of Bri Kahanu’s day to day life. Sharing her game day experiences on TikTok is turning her into a buzzworthy influencer.