Meteorologist Bri Eggers Is Leaving KTVB-TV in Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho residents have relied on Bri Eggers of KTVB-TV for up-to-date weather forecasts. But now, the sassy clapback meteorologist is stepping back from the station. Bri Eggers announced she is leaving the station. KTVB News viewers weren’t expecting the announcement and want to know where Bri Eggers is going and if she will stay in the area. Read on to find out what the meteorologist said about her departure from KTVB News.

Bri Eggers Announces Exit from KTVB

Idaho native Bri Eggers’ career came full circle. The Kun High alum and former cheerleader graduated with honors, earning a BA in Theater Arts from San Diego State University in 2008.

She interned at EPCOT through the Disney College Program (DCP), a U.S. national program operated by the Disney Programs division of The Walt Disney Company. Additionally, she studied in the Netherlands and at the University of Oxford in England.

Advertisement

Eggers completed Mississippi State University’s foremost broadcast meteorology program. She also has the approval of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

Bri Eggers covered the blizzards and humid summers in Boston, where she earned two Emmy Awards nominations. And after four years, she was ecstatic to return to the Gem State in 2018, joining the weather team at KTVB-TV in Boise, Idaho, where she earned her third Emmy Award nod.

The Idaho Press Club-voted Best Weathercaster is known for her sassy responses to haters. For example, when one viewer was far too dismayed by the on-air wardrobe she rents strictly for work, Eggers bought a little black dress she wore for 10 days straight so the forecasts would take precedence over her fashion.

But after 15 years in the news industry, covering weather and shutting up trolls, Bri Eggers is ready to step back from KTVB News. The meteorologist is taking a break from the hectic broadcasting schedules to spend more time on herself and with her family. Her last day on the air will be May 16.

Advertisement

Eggers and her husband, Sean (who also packs the wit and humor), are parents to two daughters. However, the weathercaster hasn’t indicated moving away from the city, so she and her family will likely stay in Boise.

Advertisement

While Eggers is eager about the break, it won’t be a permanent goodbye. Instead, she is toying with the idea of pulling a Tom Brady and perhaps “unretiring” in the near future.

Also Read: Colorado Springs Meteorologist Sam Schreier Has Left KOAA

Until then, Boise residents get to make the most of their last two weeks with Bri Eggers on KTVB-TV before she steps away from the green screen. So, don’t miss her final weathercast, and be sure to stay connected with her on social media.