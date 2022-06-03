Who Is Brett Roth? Meet HGTV Star, Jasmine Roth’s Husband

About Brett Roth Age 40 Years Birth December 14, 1981 Brea, California Spouse Jasmine Roth (2013-present) Children Hazel Lynn Roth (born April 21, 2020) Siblings Adam Roth Parents Betsy Roth (Mother), Ben Roth (Father) Nationality American Affiliation Roth Staffing Alumni Northeastern University

While Jasmine Roth has revived homes on Hidden Potential and other HGTV shows, she has also given glimpses into her family to her followers. Her fans have seen the occasional sightings of Jasmine Roth’s husband, Brett Roth. He supports her home improvement career but has mostly stayed in the background. The HGTV star’s fans want to know more about her other half and especially their relationship. We reveal more about him in this Brett Roth wiki.

Brett Roth’s Family

Brett Roth was born on December 14, 1981 and hails from Brea, California. He is the son of Betsy and Ben Roth.

His father, Ben Roth, founded the family business in California. Ben and his brother, Adam Roth, are part of the same business.

Brett Roth’s Career

Brett Roth graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in entrepreneurship and innovation in 2008. Soon after he joined his family business.

Ben Roth founded Roth Staffing and enlisted his sons in the company. While Adam is the CEO, Brett is a VP.

Brett launched Ledgent Technology & Engineering in 2009. The business line helped fill in some integral positions in the IT and engineering field.

Brett Roth and Jasmine Roth’s Relationship and Kids

When the erstwhile Jasmine Yrizarry was a student at Northeastern, she didn’t think her roommate would become her husband in the future. She was working as a real estate agent during the 2005 summer, a new dog mom, and in a sorority that couldn’t accommodate her pet.

She contacted Brett Roth, then a mere friend and asked if he wanted to share an apartment together to save money. Roth gave her full autonomy to find a place for both of them and he’d move in when he was back from California.

Soon they moved in and eventually broke up with their respective partners. They went from roommates to couple and tied the knot on September 7, 2013 in Utah, a place these avid snowboarders frequent.

Jasmine and Brett Roth welcomed their first child together, Hazel Lynn Roth, on April 21, 2022.