Des Moines Meteorologist Brett McIntyre Is Leaving WHO 13

WHO 13’s longtime meteorologist has been talking to and advising people in Central Iowa about the weather for over a decade. His followers still remember the time he kept them safe from the dreaded Iowa Storm Cougar. But the meteorologist has now decided to hang up his mike. Yes, Brett McIntyre Is leaving WHO 13 for a new assignment. Naturally, the viewers want to know where Brett McIntyre is going and if he will remain in the area. Find out more about his departure here.

Brett McIntyre to Exit WHO 13

Brett is a native of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and started his professional career with WHO 13 after attending Iowa State University.

McIntyre spent four years at Iowa State, where he earned two four-year degrees: one in journalism and mass communication and one in meteorology.

Two internships with WHO13 were also part of his time at Iowa State; the first was with the sports team, and the second was with meteorologist Jeriann Ritter. He had worked for the station for over a year before being hired.

From floods to tornadoes to blizzards, Brett has reported live from the scene of natural disasters across Iowa many times. He has covered tornado damage in Winterset, Lake City, and Parkersburg, as well as extreme winter weather reports from all around the metro area.

However, the seasoned meteorologist announced his departure from the station and TV business in a lengthy Facebook post on April 25, 2023. He says, “After nearly 15 years, I’ve decided to step away from the TV business and have entered the transfer portal.”

He will be there on the broadcast for the next few weeks before joining the Polk County Emergency Management team on May 22, 2023.

While talking about Brett’s exit, news personality Keith Murphy said, “Brett becomes the first of our former sports interns to end up at emergency management. Hard worker. Good guy. Weather geek. I will miss Brett here, but am glad he’ll be around when I have an emergency.”

There is a reason to be happy, as Brett is not moving from the metro and will continue to raise his daughter Audra with his wife, Jessica. After the rigorous schedule in the TV industry, he will now be able to work the same schedule as his wife.

Furthermore, Brett has yet to reveal his official last day on the broadcast. And as far as his new job is concerned, he will still be working to keep people safe and might occasionally appear on TV on the other side of an interview.