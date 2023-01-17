Who Is Dallas Cowboys Brett Maher’s Wife, Jenna McBride?

About Jenna McBride Age 33 Years Birth October 24, 1989 Nebraska Spouse Brett Maher (2013-present) Children Maela June Maher (born June 12, 2014), Laekyn Maher (born November 2016) Siblings Michael, Seth, Kelli Parents Barbara McBride (Mother), Stephen McBride (Father) Nationality American Job Teacher Alumni Kearney High School

Dallas Cowboys Brett Maher is not having the finest moment of his career after missing four points in the playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The outrage of Cowboys Nation is now being channeled into memes. And Brett Maher’s wife, Jenna McBride, has not been spared of it either but remains his pillar of strength through the mockery. She’s been with him long before he was an NFL pro—when he went undrafted and bounced between teams before joining the Dallas Cowboys for the third time. So we reveal more about her background in this Jenna McBride wiki.

Jenna McBride’s Family

Jenna McBride was born on October 24, 1989, and is a native of Nebraska. She is one of four children born to Stephen and Barbara McBride.

Her mom, Barbara McBride, passed away in 2009. She is survived by her husband, Stephen; their kids, Michael, Seth, Kelli Arens, and Jenna; along with their respective partners and children.

Jenna McBride’s Education and Career

Jenna McBride attended Kearney High School. However, details after her high school are unknown.

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and best mother our girls could ask for. #LuckyShe’sMine

Fun fact, she's also a #cougar pic.twitter.com/zOJXweqHAu — Brett Maher (@brett_maher) October 23, 2017

She worked as an elementary school teacher in Lincoln. Her current work status is unknown.

Jenna McBride and Brett Maher’s Relationship and Kids

After graduating from Kearney High School, Brett Maher went on to play football at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. He married his high school sweetheart, Jenna McBride, on June 15, 2013, in Lincoln.

The newlyweds hoped a team would sign him in the 2013 NFL draft. But he ended up signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. He ended up traded to the Dallas Cowboys soon after.

McBride traveled and made a home wherever Maher’s NFL career took him, including when he ended up with the Cowboys for a second and third stint. During that time, she gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Maela June Maher, on June 12, 2014. Their youngest daughter, Laekyn Maher, was born in November 2016.

Maher couldn’t immediately be with his wife while giving birth both times. He saw Maela when she was born for the first time through Skype.