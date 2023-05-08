Meet New York Mets 3B Brett Baty’s Girlfriend, Anna Sprys

About Anna Sprys Age 22 Years Birth January 13, 2001 Pennsylvania Siblings Alex Sprys Parents Shelly Sprys (Mother), Eric Sprys (Father) Nationality American Alumni North Allegheny High School, Binghamton University

Brett Baty’s prospects in the majors are looking good after his recent games. While New York Mets fans are analyzing the third baseman’s future in the MLB, the attention is also on his personal life. And they were in a tizzy when he revealed his relationship on Instagram. But Binghamton Nation is familiar with Bearcats volleyball star Anna Sprys, who has an athletic background that is worth a glance. So, we reveal more about Brett Baty’s girlfriend in this Anna Sprys wiki.

Anna Sprys’ Family

Anna Sprys was born on January 13, 2001, and is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her parents are Eric and Shelly Sprys.

She has at least one brother, Alex Sprys. Their mom is a registered nurse, and their dad works for the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

Anna Sprys’ Education and Career

Anna Sprys has been an outstanding athlete since she was a student at North Allegheny High School. She was a scholar-athlete on the volleyball and junior varsity basketball teams.

Along with academics and athletics, Sprys spent four years as a counselor at volleyball and basketball camps. And she even worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor.

After graduating high school in 2019, she committed to play volleyball at Binghamton University. The middle hitter played on the varsity team from 2019 to 2022.

Sprys majored in accounting and was involved with student-related student associations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting this year and is already pursuing an MBA at Binghamton. She even completed internships at Waboba and PNC.

Anna Sprys and Brett Baty’s Relationship

After the New York Mets selected Texas native Brett Baty in the 2019 MLB Draft, he was assigned to the minor leagues. After an appearance at the All-Star Futures game in 2021, he was promoted to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and called up to the majors in August 2022.

In July 2022, Baty made his relationship with Anna Sprys Instagram official with posts on their respective pages. At the time, they had been together for about a year, and Sprys had also been to Baty’s games.

The couple has since appeared on each other’s social media often. Baty even lingers in the comments section, making cute comments about his volleyball star girlfriend.