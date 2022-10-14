Kentucky residents have looked to Brennon Gurley as their primary news source for the past two years. The reporter and weekend morning anchor has positively impacted his followers in the Bluegrass State. However, Brennon Gurley is leaving Spectrum News 1 for something very close to his heart. As viewers learned about his decision, they wanted to know where is Brennon Gurley going. Check out what the anchor has to say.

Brennon Gurley Leaves Kentucky for East Texas

Brennon Gurley is a native of East Texas. He earned his degree in multimedia journalism and a minor in English from Arkansas State University in 2015. The reporter interned with Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

Gurley began his career as a multimedia journalist with KOLR 10 in Springfield in 2015. After serving there for more than a year, he joined FOX 5 KRBK in 2017. In 2018, the weekend anchor began working for KLTV 7 in Tyler.

Then, he launched his career in Kentucky as an anchor and reporter for Spectrum News 1 in September 2020. He has worked on many issues, including homelessness, mental illness, poverty, drug addiction, and hunger.

As the reporter announced his departure from Spectrum News 1, his followers were keen on learning where Brennon Gurley was going next. The anchor has got a new job in East Texas. He will join KYTX CBS19 as an evening anchor from October 20, 2022. Fans can catch him at 6 pm, 6:30 pm, and 10 pm newscasts with anchor Marangeli Lopez and chief meteorologist Brett Anthony.

Brennon is heading back to his hometown with his wife, Demi Gurley. Despite their disappointment, his supporters are happy that he can now spend more time with his loved ones.