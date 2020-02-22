Brendan McLoughlin Wiki: Facts about Miranda Lambert’s Husband

About Brendan McLoughlin Age 28 Years Birth October 14, 1991 Gender Male Spouse Miranda Lambert January 2019 - Present Nationality American Job Police Officer Alumni Monsignor Farrell High School Works For New York City Police Department Hometown Staten Island, New York

Country music goddess Miranda Lambert floored everyone, from her fans to her ex Blake Shelton, by announcing her marriage in 2019. Brendan McLoughlin is the guy who gets to call himself Miranda Lambert’s husband, and he’s adapted to that spotlight very well. McLoughlin has been Lambert’s date to pretty much every red carpet event, and they couldn’t be any cuter. Especially with their social media posts! With the couple celebrating their first wedding anniversary, this Brendan McLoughlin wiki is the perfect primer on Lambert’s husband.

Brendan McLoughlin Is from New York

Brendan McLoughlin was born on October 14, 1991 and hails from Staten Island, New York. He graduated from Monsignor Farrell High School, where he was a track and field athlete.

Also Read: Wiki and Facts to Know About Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty

Advertisement

Brendan’s grandfather, James McLoughlin, moved from NYC to Staten Island to raise his family there. While James would later live in Florida for few years, his family remained in Staten Island, including his sons James F. McLoughlin, and his wife Inova Valerio, and Robert D. McLoughlin, and his ex-wife Ginny McLoughlin. His daughters, Brendan’s aunts, also lived in Florida.

Advertisement

James McLoughlin passed away in 2009, leaving behind his children and grandchildren.

Growing up in Staten Island, Brendan’s athletic physique and good looks led him to try modeling when he was 19.

Don’t Miss: Who Is Alex Fine? Facts To Know About Cassie Ventura’s Husband

Advertisement

McLoughlin Is an NYPD Officer

Miranda Lambert’s husband’s job is what had everyone’s instant attention. It’s not every day you hear about a country music hitmaker married a cop.

McLoughlin is an NYPD officer and his last known assignment was at the South Midtown Precinct near Times Square. However, he went on an authorized leave of absence in July 2019 and the current status of his job is not known.

Don’t Miss: Darren Le Gallo Wiki, Facts About Amy Adams’ Husband

Advertisement

McLoughlin was honored by the NYPD for his efforts in stopping a bank robbery. The NYPD twitter page commended his and a colleague’s bravery for stopping a bank robbery in progress in 2018.

This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints. Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/7SooN2O9GS — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) March 12, 2018

Also Read: Tom Ackerley Wiki and Facts About Margot Robbie’s Husband

McLoughlin and Lambert Met When She Was on GMA

It was his job that brought McLoughlin and Lambert together. As the story goes, Lambert was performing on Good Morning America with her band, the Pistol Annies.

As Lambert narrated to the New York Times in October 2019, “My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’”

The Annies proved to be great matchmakers! The singer and the officer obviously hit it off, and secretly tied the knot on January 26, 2019 at Davidson County, Tennessee. She announced her marriage on social media on February 16, 2019.

McLoughlin has since featured in Lambert’s Instagram often and is also present at award shows and other events.

Don’t Miss: Dolly Parton’s Husband, Wiki and Facts About Carl Thomas Dean

McLoughlin Has a Son and Was Engaged

Before Lambert, McLoughlin was engaged to a former professional soccer player, Jackie Bruno. According to Bruno, McLoughlin cheated on her with another woman while she was playing overseas.

The other woman was identified as Kaihla Rettinger, an attorney based in New York. Bruno broke up with McLoughlin when Rettinger told her she was pregnant.

Rettinger gave birth to a son on November 5, 2018, three days after McLoughlin met Lambert.

The dynamic between McLoughlin and Rettinger is unclear. However, it appears that he does spend time with his son, and Lambert is also loving being stepmom.

“My stepson is amazing,” she said. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

Also Read: Cooke Maroney Wiki, Facts About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband