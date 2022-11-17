Who Is Brandon Nimmo’s Wife, Chelsea Nimmo?

About Chelsea Nimmo Known As Chelsea Bradley Age 27 Years Birth July 30, 1995 Georgia Spouse Brandon Nimmo (2017-present) Parents Lori Daniel Bradley (Mother) Nationality American Job Registered Nurse Alumni Valdosta State University

Brandon Nimmo’s free agency has led several rumors about which franchise he will sign with next. And the attention is not only on the former New York Mets pro but also his personal life. Brandon Nimmo’s wife, Chelsea Nimmo has been private on social media after a controversy. Now other fans want to know more about who this WAG is. Brandon gives few glimpses of their relationship to social media followers. We delve more into her background and their marriage in this Chelsea Nimmo wiki.

Chelsea Nimmo’s Family

Chelsea Bradley was born on July 30, 1995 and hails from Savannah, Georgia. She is the daughter of Lori Daniel Bradley.

Chelsea’s mother, Lori, is a former paramedic. She is currently based in Florida.

Chelsea Nimmo’s Education and Career

Chelsea Bradley attended Valdosta State University from 2013 to 2017. She graduated with a BS in nursing and is a registered nurse.



In 2018, she was working at a New York hospital as an orthopedic trauma/surgical in-patient unit nurse. She was later working in the NYC healthcare system inn 2018 and 2019.

As of 2020, Chelsea Nimmo is an ER/mobile IV nurse. She provides in-home IV therapy.

Chelsea Nimmo and Brandon Nimmo’s Relationship

Brandon Nimmo and Chelsea Bradley met when the outfielder was playing for the Savannah Sand Gnats, a Mets minor league affiliate, in 2013. The following year, Chelsea was in St Lucie when Brandon was playing in the Florida State League. They reconnected via social media and have been together since.

They married on November 10, 2017 in Savannah, the city they first met in. 66 of their closest family and friends were present at the wedding including a couple of Brandon’s teammates.

Brandon had a health scare in 2020 when a routine check-up turned up an irregular heartbeat. He had known about his condition since 2016 but went through a round of tests for fans and the media before getting a clean bill of health to return to practice.

Chelsea was on social media then assuring Mets fans that her husband is fine and he only wants to keep playing. According to experts back then, Brandon’s condition is common in athletes and his heart has adapted to his physical exertion.