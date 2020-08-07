Brandon Hatmaker Wiki: Facts about Jen Hatmaker’s Husband

About Brandon Hatmaker Age 48 Years Birth July 15, 1972 Gender Male Spouse Jen Hatmaker December 1993 - Present Children Sydney, Remy, Caleb, Gavin, Ben Address Buda, Texas Country United States Nationality American Job Pastor, Author Alumni Oklahoma Baptist University Works For Harper Collins, Austin New Church Hometown Colorado Books Barefoot Church, A Mile Wide

Brandon Hatmaker and his wife, Jen Hatmaker, are adored by fans for their reality show, their books, and their support for the LGBTQ community. The religious couple and their large family have never failed to entertain with their relatability and also strike a chord with their heartfelt approach to so many causes. While the matriarch Jen is the face of the Hatmaker brood, Brandon is a wonderful and supportive husband. This Brandon Hatmaker wiki reveals more on their amazing relationship.

Brandon Hatmaker’s Career

Brandon Hatmaker Is a Pastor and Author

Brandon Hatmaker was born on July 15, 1972. A native of Colorado, he is now a resident of Texas. He and his family live in Buda, just outside Austin.

Hatmaker graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) in 1995 with a Bachelor in Arts degree. It’s unknown what he did for a living immediately after college.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to his LinkedIn, Hatmaker has been an author with Harper Collins since 2010. He published Barefoot Churcc: Serving the Least in a Consumer Culture in 2012 and A Mile Wide: Trading a Shallow Religion for a Deeper Faith in 2016.

Advertisement

He’s a pastor at Austin New Church where his family is active. Hatmaker and his wife also manage their charitable organization, Legacy Collective, together.

Also Read: Sabrina Soto Wiki – Facts about the HGTV Home Makeover Star

Brandon Hatmaker Is an HGTV Star

Both Brandon and Jen Hatmaker became popular through their shows on HGTV. Jen’s 2014 online post about burned-out parents went viral, got them on talk shows, and caught the attention of HGTV.

Advertisement

The network contacted the Hatmakers for a show centered around their family. HGTV also let the family show their religious lifestyle on television.

Brandon and Jen, with their five kids, made their reality TV debut in 2014 when Your Big Family Renovation premiered. They helped other large families resolve the space issues in their homes by renovating their houses. They also had a show renovating the century-old house they bought for their own family.

Brandon appeared on his own in multiple episodes of Brother vs Brother in 2015. The couple also appeared on HGTV’s Tiny House.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Joanna Gaines – Facts about the Home Reno Superstar From Fixer Upper

Brandon and Jen Hatmaker’s Relationship

Brandon and Jen Married in College

Brandon Hatmaker was a junior at OBU when he met freshman Jennifer King in August 1992.

Their first meeting was in the WMU dorm. By one account, Hatmaker pretended he needed an extra fork from the OBU cafeteria so he could “accidentally” run into King in the line.

Hatmaker and King married on December 30, 1993, before graduating college. They have been together as friends and partners for almost three decades, still going strong.

We’ve been married 25 years today. We took one look at each other this morning and burst out laughing.I am here to… Posted by Jen Hatmaker on Sunday, December 30, 2018

When one of their daughters came out as lesbian, Jen and Brandon Hatmaker were very supportive and compassionate about it. They also took a public stance supporting the LGBTQ community. This earned them as much criticism as it did praise, and the family experienced harassment.

Their marriage has been dogged by groundless rumors recently. After being inactive on social media for a while, Jen Hatmaker revealed on Facebook in August 2020 that she’s been going through a difficult time with her family.

Jen didn’t specify what exactly she is going through and only requested for people to pray for them to get through it. Many speculate the Hatmakers are having health or marital troubles.

There is speculation that Brandon had an affair behind Jen’s back and that they are on the verge of divorce. But these are baseless rumors with no evidence.

Hi. It’s been quiet here. I’ve been quiet. In short, we are deeply hurting in our little life. As I’ve written, there is… Posted by Jen Hatmaker on Friday, July 31, 2020

Brandon and Jen Adopted Two Children

After graduating college, the couple lived in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado before settling in Austin, where they set the foundation of their church. Through their child-rearing days, the couple continued their missionary and charity work.

They are parents to five children; daughters Sydney and Remy and sons, Caleb, Gavin, and Ben. Gavin is the oldest, followed by Sydney and Caleb. They adopted Ben and Remy from Ethiopia in 2015.

Jen and Brandon are very open about their parenthood experiences. Very recently, Jen revealed how their adopted children felt in the current climate of racial injustice.

Jen admitted that she and her husband didn’t realize the extent of their own privilege until they adopted their youngest kids. But raising their kids has changed a lot of their perspective. More recently, the couple has been advocating for racial equality along with the many other causes they support.

Also Read: Christina Antstead’s Ex-Husband – Facts about Tarek El Moussa