Brady Tkachuk Is Engaged! Meet The Ottawa Senators Star’s Fiancée, Emma Farinacci

Brady Tkachuk is engaged! The captain of the Ottawa Senators is often talked about because of his extended family ties to the NHL. But it’s also Brady Tkachuk’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Emma Farinacci who has ties to professional ice hockey as well. Who is Brady Tkachuk’s other half? Tkachuk’s followers have caught sight of her on his social media but she continues to elude his fans who want to know more about the Senators WAG. So we reveal details about Brady Tkachuk’s wife-to-be in this Emma Farinacci wiki.

Emma Farinacci’s Family

Emma Farinacci was born on October 22, 1998 and hails from Red Bank, New Jersey. She is the only daughter of three children born Tony and Noreen Farinacci.

Diehard ice hockey followers would associate the last name Farinacci to John and Anthony Farinacci, Emma’s brothers. Both first gained attention as top NHL prospects.

The Arizona Coyotes selected the youngest, John Farinacci in the 2019 NHL draft. He also plays for the Harvard Crimson.

Anthony attended and played for the Tufts ice hockey team.

A passion and talent for hockey is not only limited to Emma’s brothers. Emma, John, and Anthony are cousins of NHL pro, Ryan Donato, who recently played for Seattle Kraken.

Ryan’s father, Ted Donato is a former NHL pro and currently a coach at Harvard. His younger son, Jack and his nephew, John Farinacci play under him.

Emma Farinacci and Brady Tkachuk’s Relationship

Emma Farinacci studied at Boston University. Because she is based there and the Donatos as well, John Farinacci moved to Massachusetts for his hockey prep.

Arizona native and USNDPT player, Brady Tkachuk played the 2017-18 collegiate season with the Boston University Terriers. It was there that he met Emma Farinacci. Fun fact: Brady’s father, Keith Tkachuk is a former NHL pro who played for the Coyotes, the franchise that selected Emma’s brother.

Emma is inactive on social media but she does feature on Brady’s Instagram. It was there that Brady announced their engagement on July 21.