Brad Maushart Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Meteorologist Going?

Brad Maushart’s sense of humor and weather coverage has been popular in Cincinnati for over four years. After a decade on TV, the weatherman is now stepping back from Local 12 and the media industry. Brad Maushart announced he is leaving WKRC-TV in April 2023. Naturally, his followers want to know where he is going next, if he’s going to stay in Cincinnati, and if he will return to broadcast in the near future. Find out what Brad Maushart said about leaving Local 12 here.

Brad Maushart Stepping Away from Broadcast

Indiana native, Brad Maushart went to Ball State University and earned a BS in operational meteorology and climatology and a minor in emergency management and homeland security. in 2012. In college, he was part of the Ball State Storm Chasing Team and also ran a storm-chasing business of his own.

His first job out of college was in Anchorage, Alaska. He was the meteorologist at Coastal Television Broadcasting Company LLC for over a year.

Maushart spent the next three years in Jackson, Mississippi as the morning meteorologist at WJTV. From there he initially came to Cincinnati, Ohio the first time in August 2016. He was a fill-in meteorologist at WCPO for only six months.



He moved back to his native Indiana, doing the evening weathercasts at Indianapolis’ WISH-TV for two years. He returned to Cincinnati in 2018, this time joining the weather team at WKRC-TV.

Maushart lives and breathes Cincinnati and is a diehard fan of the Reds, Bengals, and Cyclones. Now he’s ending his broadcast career in this city that he loves.

He announced he is leaving Local 12 and the media business on his official social media pages on April 17. He thanked everyone he’s met through the job, both at Channel 12 and the previous news stations he worked at.

Brad Maushart’s last day on air will be on Monday, April 24. As for what’s next, he hasn’t stated what that is yet. But he’s looking forward to his “new adventure.”

He’s not giving up on storm-chasing and informing on the weather. He will remain active on social media and give as many updates as possible. He’s hoping his new schedule free from the hectic weathercast hours would allow him more time to do online weather updates. Don’t forget to follow Brad Maushart on social media for more information.