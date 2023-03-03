Brad Johansen Leaving NBC4: Where Is the Ohio News Anchor Going?

Brad Johansen has been on the airwaves for four decades and on NBC4 for three years. With over 20 Emmy Awards to his name, he’s nothing short of an inspiration in the news industry. Now the outstanding veteran journalist is moving on from the news studio. Brad Johansen announced he is leaving NBC4 in March 2023. WCMH viewers want to know where he is going next and if he is continuing in broadcast. They especially want to know if he is staying in Columbus. Find out what Brad Johansen said about leaving NBC4 here.

Brad Johansen Signs Off from NBC4

Brad Johansen attended Bradley University from 1980 to 1984 before he received his bachelors degree in broadcast journalism. Before graduating, he had an entire year’s experience as a sports reporter on WEEK-TV.

He had short stints on Lansing’s WILX and San Luis Obispo’s KSBY before moving to Las Vegas. Johansen was a crime and investigative reporter at KTNV for five years.

When he joined Cincinnati’s WKRC in 1998, he was back to sportscasting too. Along with anchoring and reporting, Johansen also served as the sports director and did the Cincinnati Bengals play-by-play for over 22 years.

In 2018, he moved to Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina. He was an anchor and reporter at WRAL for a year before returning to Ohio. He revealed that year was difficult for him and his family in Ohio as he was away from them.

Brad and his wife, Colleen have raised their three sons and a daughter here. Together, they’re a philanthropic force who raised over $3.0 million for local charities.

Johansen joined the WCMH NBC4 team since March 2020 and was again closer to his family. But now he’s stepping away to be even closer.

Brad Johansen wrapped his last day on air at NBC4 on March 2, after adding his 22nd Emmy Award and more nominations to his credits last year. In a statement on social media, Johansen made no secret that he’s still very good at his job and he’s not retiring yet.

Johansen is looking forward to transition to a new job based in the Mason/Cincinnati area. He doesn’t have a new job lined up yet as of his latest announcement but is hoping to find one soon.

“If you know a company looking for an award-winning communicator to share a message with the world, please reach out and tell me more,” he wrote on social media.

His followers agree Johansen can keep going and hope to see him on broadcast soon. In the meantime, they wish him well on his next adventure.