Celebrity chef Bobby Flay from the Food Network has possibly found the one! Bobby Flay and his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, have been posting about their relationship on social media for a long time. Fans have observed that this relationship has positively impacted Bobby as he looks much happier now. After his last four relationships, fans are eager to know about Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Pérez. So, we reveal details about her in this Christina Pérez wiki.

Christina Pérez’s Family

Christina Pérez was born on January 15, 1985, in Riverside County, California, and lives in Colombia. She has two sisters named Robin Gail and Emily Pérez.

Christina Pérez’s Education and Career

Pérez studied fashion illustration and design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, and studied liberal arts at New School for General Studies in New York City.

She is a writer and visual storyteller of travel, design, fashion, and modern living. Pérez has worked with various companies like Condé Nast (2007-2010), YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (2010-2011), and POPSUGAR (2011 to 2013).

In 2013, Pérez again joined mass media company Condé Nast. She was a fashion development editor for the company’s Glamour magazine.

From December 2014 to August 2015, she joined Time Inc. Pérez worked as an editorial director and content strategy consultant for the mass media company’s People and StyleWatch magazines.

In 2015, she launched the nomadic lifestyle journal, Inside Elsewhere. Then between 2017 and 2018, Pérez worked at Vogue as an editor of their Living magazine and then for online magazine Miss Grass as a senior director, content and creative from between 2020 and 2022.

Since 2014, she has been working as a contributing freelance writer with Vogue, Departures, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Domino, Architectural Digest, GQ, Condé Nast Traveler, InStyle, The Coveteur, Jetsetter, Glamour, Refinery29, House Beautiful, and Gossamer.

Additionally, Pérez has appeared as a host and expert on several videos and TV segments like E!’s What the Fashion and Glamour’s Tricks of the Trends.

Christina Pérez and Bobby Flay’s Relationship

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez began dating in 2020 after a mutual friend introduced them. They made their romance public in November 2021 during the Breeders’ Cup World Championship.

From the second of his three marriages, Flay’s daughter Sophie is happy to see her dad so much in love. Flay also revealed that his two most important girls (his daughter Sophie and girlfriend Christina) in his life share an excellent relationship, and nothing could be better for him.

On July 11, 2022, the couple shared a very romantic moment from their vacation in London. Flay took to Instagram and posted, “When the food is great but only the second best thing at the table.”

Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Pérez, has even dramatically impacted his culinary skills. She is now teaching this meat-loving chef to cook with a lot less meat.

The couple displayed their culinary skills when Pérez posted a video on her Instagram story of them creating a savory chorizo pie from northwest Spain called “empanada asturiana” using her family’s recipe.