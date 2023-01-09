Blake Jensen Leaving KHQ-TV: Where Is the Weather Forecaster Going?

It has been a joy for the people of Spokane to have Blake Jensen at their home every night. They have seen him gradually transition into his role over the course of 12 years. Plus, they’ve seen him take on the most crucial job of all as a father. Now, the weather forecaster and anchor has announced his departure from the station. Blake Jensen is leaving KHQ-TV for a special reason. Here’s what Blake Jensen said about his departure from KHQ-TV.

Blake Jensen Departs KHQ-TV

Blake Jensen graduated in broadcast journalism from Washington State University in 2009. While in university, he co-anchored Inside the Lines, a sports show on Cable 8 News that was inspired by ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption.

The morning weather anchor position at KNDU-TV (Kennewick’s sister station to KHQ) was his first job out of college. And after a year, he became a member of the KHQ-TV news team. After starting as an anchor and reporter, he became the morning weather anchor in 2012. And in 2014, he was given the role of evening weather anchor.

The award-winning anchor has now announced his departure from the station. Blake Jensen is leaving KHQ-TV after 12 years for a special reason. He has decided to step away from the news industry but hasn’t revealed what he will do next.

While he has decided to step away from the industry, he is not leaving Spokane. He and his family have established themselves here and cannot imagine living elsewhere. The anchor is married to Katie Jensen, and they have a son named Brooks William Jensen.

Blake Jensen delivered his last newscast alongside Cory Howard on January 6, 2023. The station bid farewell to him by showing the synopsis of his 12 years at the station.