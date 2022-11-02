The residents of Lansing love easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the whole morning crew of 6 News. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV here.

Blake Harms To Exit WLNS-TV

Blake Harms grew up in Hudsonville, Michigan. His interest in the weather began at a very young age. He attended Valparaiso University and received a bachelor’s degree in meteorology in 2021.

In college, he did weather reports and forecasted school closings for WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. As a result of his passion for weather and school closing predictions, he was interviewed by the Grand Rapids Press and on WOOD TV8, 91.3 WCSG, WOTV 4, WZZM 13, and FOX 17.

The summer following his first year of college in 2018, he worked as an intern at WLNS. He occasionally made the trip from the west side of the state to work with David Young. Little did he know that the internship would lead to a morning job here.

On October 31, the meteorologist announced on his official social media he is stepping away from WLNS-TV. His last day on air at 6 News is on November 4. He has yet to reveal where he is going next but has promised to share the details in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist David Young introduced Katie Nickolaou as their new meteorologist, and she will be replacing Blake. Katie and Blake were actually in college together at Valparaiso.