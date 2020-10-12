Blair O’Neal Wiki: Facts about the Golf Channel Star

About Blair Alana O’Neal Age 39 Years Birth May 14, 1981 Macomb, Illinois Gender Female Spouse Jeff Keiser Children Chrome Andy Keiser (Born April 7, 2020) Siblings Brooke, Tyler, Bryce Parents Robert O’Neal, Londa Cunningham Alumni Corona Del Sol High School, Arizona State University Played for U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team AJGA Cannon Cup Team Woman’s Western Tournament AJGA Ping Phoenix Junior Championship

Blair O’Neal is widely considered one of the most beautiful women in golf, and she caught the Internet’s attention for playing in a tournament while six months pregnant! The Golf Channel star overcame the ups and downs of trying to make it in professional golf before she found fame in front of the camera. And she continues to amaze both on and off the course. This Blair O’Neal wiki reveals more on this inspiring golfer.

Blair O’Neal’s Family

Blair Alana O’Neal was born on May 14, 1981, in Macomb, Illinois. She is the eldest of four children born to Robert O’Neal and Londa Cunningham.

When she was a child, her family moved to Arizona. Blair grew up alongside her sister, Brooke, and brothers Tyler and Bryce in Tempe.

Blair O’Neal’s Education

When Blair was 11, her father Robert enrolled her and her brother in a local junior golf clinic. That was the start of Blair’s golf journey throughout her student life and career.

Before Blair graduated from Corona del Sol High School in 1999, she had built fame as one of the best junior golfers in the country. Her achievements earned her a full-ride scholarship to Arizona State University, her dream college.

O’Neal’s four years with the Sun Devils women’s golf team were nothing short of stellar. She balanced her communications and sociology studies with athletics. She graduated in 2003, having never missed a single tournament.

Blair O’Neal’s Career

Two years after her father got her into golf, O’Neal was playing for the American Junior Golf Association. Among her many junior golf accomplishments, she was selected to the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team in Valderrama, Spain and the AJGA Canon Cup Team, was a runner-up in the Women’s Western Tournament, and was a medalist at the AJGA Ping Phoenix Junior Championship.

In high school, she won the title of Women’s 5A Arizona State Golf Champion. She was a two-time NCAA women’s long-drive champion at Arizona State.

Playing professional golf after college was a natural thing. But O’Neal also supplemented it with modeling gigs. Yet she spent two years fraught with financial instability and injuries that caused her to put down the clubs.

She turned her focus to modeling instead, building a portfolio of runway shows, print ads, magazines, websites, commercials, and television hosting gigs. With her growing visibility, the Golf Channel sought out this former player five years into her modeling career.

She competed on the Golf Channel’s Big Break: Prince Edward Island in 2009. Despite being away from the sport for so long, she finished runner-up beyond her expectations.

She revived her golf career, but had lost her status on the LPGA Symetra Tour. So, she began participating in mini-tours to slowly get back into the game.

The Golf Channel had brought her on board for 2010’s Big Break: Dominican Republic, which she ended up winning. Her televisions stints provided her financial stability, and she even regained her LGPA Tour card.

After a few stints on tour, O’Neal did a complete transition to the media business. She’s now a regular feature on the Golf Channel.

Blair O’Neal’s Relationships

Blair O’Neal married one Jeff Keiser in 2013. Keiser works in finance at PetSmart’s corporate headquarters in Phoenix.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Chrome Andy Keiser, on April 7, 2020. She gained attention for competing in a tournament in January while six months pregnant.