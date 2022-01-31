Bishop Noel Jones and Loretta Jones Officially Engaged and Married

Bishop Noel Jones from Preachers of LA made his 72nd birthday a special one for his longtime partner. The California-based preacher has been with Loretta Jones for over a decade. And the couple finally went two steps further in one day. Although Bishop Jones didn’t make an official statement, his congregation broke the news that Noel Jones and Loretta Jones got engaged and married. Find out about the surprise proposal and engagement here.

Noel Jones and Loretta Jones’ Relationship

Bishop Noel Jones, the senior pastor of the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, was previously married to Ruth Jones. They have three children Noel Jr., Tifani, and Eric.

After his first marriage ended in divorce, Jones began a relationship with Loretta Jones. She is a chef and entrepreneur. Together with the pastor, she operates JJ’s Bistro in Inglewood and is the CEO of LKouture Boutique.

They have reportedly been together for 16 years. However, Bishop Jones previously expressed his intention to not remarry.

He appears to have changed that opinion. On January 31, Noel Jones’ 72nd birthday, he proposed to Loretta and followed it with a wedding.

The City of Refuge First Couple haven’t officially stated anything. However, several members of the congregation present there posted their videos of the special moment.