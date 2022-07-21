Bill Schammert Leaving KOLN: Where Is the Nebraska News Anchor Going?

Bill Schammert has been anchoring the evening news in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the past five years. But he’s been MIA on KOLN recently. If you missed the memo, Bill Schammert announced he is leaving KOLN for the next step of his career. His regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if his new job takes him away from Lincoln. Schammert is already beginning his new role this week. Here’s what Bill Schammert said about leaving KOLN.

Bill Schammert Leaves KOLN for Omaha

After receiving a BA in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Nebraska in 2010, Bill Schammert began his career at North Dakota’s WDAY. He returned to Lincoln, Nebraska, for two years at KLKN before heading off to Fox 25 in Oklahoma City.

He returned to Lincoln in 2017, where he spent most of his career at KOLN. He anchored the evening newscasts for five years.

As Lincoln is his hometown, Schammert was already strongly connected with the local community. He not only covered the latest news, but he also allowed viewers into his family life. He even shared a harrowing incident involving his youngest son and encourages parents to learn infant CPR methods.

So when he announced that he is leaving KOLN, his longtime viewers were saddened by the news. His last day on-air at KOLN was on July 14. His wife, Kym, and their sons, Cameron and Theo, joined him for the last newscast in Lincoln.

After signing off at KOLN, Schammert and his family moved to Omaha, Nebraska, to start his new job on July 20. He now anchors the news on KETV at 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

While KOLN viewers will miss the journalist, he is not too far from his hometown. His followers could run into him at local events, perhaps.